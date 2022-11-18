The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

COMMUNITY

SAT 19

Blood Drive

CONTINENTAL VILLAGE

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Fire Department

2 Spy Pond Road | nybc.org

Register online or walk in.

SAT 19

Holiday Pottery Show & Sale

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

The show will include ceramic works by more than 30 artists. Through SUN 27.

SAT 19

Holiday Gift Show & Sale

BEACON

Noon – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org

Browse local crafts, jewelry, art, ceramics and household goods at this annual event. Weekends through Dec. 23.

SAT 19

Stories from the Midnight Run

COLD SPRING

6 p.m. First Presbyterian Church

10 Academy St.

Following a soup supper, Ronald Sopyla will share moments from his experience with the Midnight Run on the streets of New York City. Donations of new men’s underwear, socks and T-shirts welcome.

SUN 20

Let’s Talk About Visitation

BEACON

2 – 4 p.m. Dutchess Manor

263 Route 9D | hhft.org

A community forum for Philipstown residents, presented by the Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail and the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.

Register online.

SUN 20

Putnam History Museum Gala

GARRISON

5 p.m. The Garrison | 2015 Route 9

putnamhistorymuseum.org

This benefit will honor Garrison residents Heather and Neal Zuckerman and include dinner, a silent auction and a holiday program. Cost: $150+

MON 21

Holiday Market

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | butterfieldlibrary.org

Find homemade goods and crafts for all ages. Continues through SUN 27.

MON 22

Textile Arts

BEACON

10 a.m. Howland Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Why knit on your own when you can knit together? Join this ongoing friendly group and bring knitting, crocheting, quilting or other handwork. All levels of experience are welcome, and some supplies are provided.

SAT 26

Makers Market

PHILIPSTOWN

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Parcel Flower Co.

3052 Route 9 | rivervalleyguild.com

Discover work by local artisans and craftspeople for holiday gift-giving in this market organized by the River Valley Guild. The rain date is SUN 27.

SAT 26

Tree Lighting

BEACON

4 p.m. Polhill Park

At the fifth annual traditional tree-lighting, children will receive an ornament kit to take home, musicians will lead caroling and there will be raffles for prizes donated by businesses and for 12 trees. Each tree winner can take it home or have it planted in a park of choice.

SUN 27

Holiday Kickoff

POUGHKEEPSIE

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Walkway Over the Hudson

Parker Ave. | walkway.org

Meet Santa Claus at the East Gate Plaza and take photos at this annual event.

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 19

Twilight Tour

GARRISON

4 – 7 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D | boscobel.org

The historic mansion will be lit by candlelight and decorated for the holidays with musicians playing period music. Continues Friday and Saturday through Dec. 10. Cost: $29 ($24 seniors, $17 ages 4 to 18, free ages 4 and younger)

SAT 19

Object Lessons

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Maria Teresa Hart, author of Doll, and Amanda Parrish Morgan, author of Stroller, will discuss the hidden lives of objects. Registration required.





SUN 20

Wreath-Making Workshop

PHILIPSTOWN

2 p.m. Parcel Flower Co.

3052 Route 9 | theparcelflower.co

Learn how to use a grapevine to create a winter wreath that you can take home. See website for other workshops. Cost: $70





SUN 20

Coping with Rising Threats to Jews and Minorities

BEACON

3 p.m. Beacon Hebrew Alliance

331 Verplanck Ave.

beaconhebrewalliance.org

Increasingly, political campaigns and media postings have been replete with divisive speech and hateful rhetoric targeting Jews, the LGBTQ community, immigrants and other minorities. The term stochastic terrorism has been coined to describe the cycle of leaders and media personalities engaging in hateful speech and then denying any responsibility when followers engage in violence. This discussion will focus on how the community can cope in a practical way.

WED 23

Come Write In

BEACON

2 p.m. Howland Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

If you enjoy writing poetry, memoirs and/or fiction, this group meets weekly to “celebrate the craft” and provide inspiration through prompts, reading and critiques.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 19

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

WAPPINGERS FALLS

2 & 8 p.m. County Players Theater

2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491

countyplayers.org

The award-winning Edward Albee play features an iconic dysfunctional couple, George and Martha. Cost: $22 ($20 seniors, military, 12 and younger)

SAT 19

Khan, The Musical

GARRISON

7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

This Star Trek parody by Brent Black and Alina Morgan will include Vulcan tap-dancing and a William Shatner impersonator. Free





SAT 19

You Resemble Me

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

In this 2021 film, directed by Dina Amer, two young sisters are torn apart and the eldest struggles to find her identity, leading to a shocking choice. The film’s executive producers include Spike Lee and Spike Jonze. Cost: $15

SAT 26

The Nutcracker

PEEKSKILL

7 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Dancers from the World Ballet Series will perform the holiday classic with Tchaikovsky’s score. Cost: $33 to $175

VISUAL ART

SAT 19

Pandemic Passion Projects

NELSONVILLE

5:30 – 8 p.m. Create Community

11 Peekskill Road

Hosted by Create Community and New York Creative Arts Therapists, this exhibit will include work by local artists and craftspeople, representing projects undertaken during the pandemic.

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 19

Dia:Beacon Studio on the Farm

WAPPINGERS FALLS

10:30 a.m. Common Ground Farm

79 Farmstead Lane

diaart.org/program/program/saturday-studio

Children ages 5 and older are invited to make art. Register online.

SAT 19

Car Seat Safety Check

PHILIPSTOWN

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. North Highlands Firehouse

504 Fishkill Road

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, along with other law enforcement and health agencies, will check children’s car seats for proper installation.

SAT 19

Kids’ Craft

BEACON

1 – 3 p.m. Beacon Historical Society

61 Leonard St. | beaconhistorical.org

Children can make a craft and an exhibition featuring the art of Shirley Botsford, A Common Thread Between Early Architecture and a Contemporary Fiber Artist, will be on view. Registration required; email [email protected]

SAT 19

Middle School Night

GARRISON

7 – 10 p.m. Philipstown Recreation

107 Glenclyffe | philipstownrecreation.com

Philipstown students are invited to play sports, ping-pong, pool, air hockey, dodgeball, laser tag and take part in a game-show challenge. Cost: $5

TUES 22

Little Bookworms

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Preschoolers and their families are invited to this weekly gathering to hear stories and complete a craft.

MUSIC

SAT 19

Nora Brown

PUTNAM VALLEY

7:30 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

Brown will perform old-time traditional music and songs from her release, Cinnamon Tree. A string band, the Down Hill Strugglers, will open. Cost: $20

SAT 19

Scott Seltzer

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar

173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com

The singer will perform classic rock and Americana covers.

SAT 19

Alexis Marcelo with Daniel Carter and JD Parran

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Marcelo on piano and Carter and Parran on woodwinds will perform experiential jazz. Cost: $20 ($30 door)

SAT 19

The Weight Band

POUGHKEEPSIE

8 p.m. Bardavon

35 Market St. | 845-473-2072

bardavon.org

In this revival of the “Woodstock sound,” the group will play classics from The Band. Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams will open. Cost: $39

SAT 19

Willie Nile

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The band will play music from its latest release, The Day the Earth Stood Still. Cost: $35 ($40 door)

SUN 20

Claremont Trio

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

They will perform a program that includes Brahms’ Trio in B Major and Mendelssohn’s Trio in D Minor. Donations welcome.

MON 21

Bryan Kopchak Band

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

The group will perform as part of Quinn’s weekly jazz series.

TUES 22

Dan Garcia

BEACON

7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

The classical guitarist, a native of Spain who lives in Beacon, will perform world and Latin-influenced music. Cost: $15 ($20 door)

FRI 25

Zebra

PEEKSKILL

7:30 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The band will celebrate the 40th anniversary of its debut album. The opening acts are Donnie Vie and Alex Nikki & Jokerz Wild. Cost: $35 to $95

FRI 25

Eileen Ivers

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

For her Joyful Christmas show, Ivers will play Celtic and Americana holiday music. Cost: $40 ($45 door)





SAT 26

Start Making Sense

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Talking Heads tribute band will play the hits. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

CIVIC

MON 21

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

MON 21

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road | 845-838-6900

beaconk12.org

MON 21

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D

845-424-3689 | gufs.org

MON 21

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov

TUES 22

East of Hudson Plan Meeting

KENT

5 – 8 p.m. Courthouse

25 Sybils Crossing | dec.ny.gov

WED 23

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov