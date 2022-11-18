The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
COMMUNITY
SAT 19
Blood Drive
CONTINENTAL VILLAGE
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Fire Department
2 Spy Pond Road | nybc.org
Register online or walk in.
SAT 19
Holiday Pottery Show & Sale
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
The show will include ceramic works by more than 30 artists. Through SUN 27.
SAT 19
Holiday Gift Show & Sale
BEACON
Noon – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org
Browse local crafts, jewelry, art, ceramics and household goods at this annual event. Weekends through Dec. 23.
SAT 19
Stories from the Midnight Run
COLD SPRING
6 p.m. First Presbyterian Church
10 Academy St.
Following a soup supper, Ronald Sopyla will share moments from his experience with the Midnight Run on the streets of New York City. Donations of new men’s underwear, socks and T-shirts welcome.
SUN 20
Let’s Talk About Visitation
BEACON
2 – 4 p.m. Dutchess Manor
263 Route 9D | hhft.org
A community forum for Philipstown residents, presented by the Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail and the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.
Register online.
SUN 20
Putnam History Museum Gala
GARRISON
5 p.m. The Garrison | 2015 Route 9
putnamhistorymuseum.org
This benefit will honor Garrison residents Heather and Neal Zuckerman and include dinner, a silent auction and a holiday program. Cost: $150+
MON 21
Holiday Market
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | butterfieldlibrary.org
Find homemade goods and crafts for all ages. Continues through SUN 27.
MON 22
Textile Arts
BEACON
10 a.m. Howland Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Why knit on your own when you can knit together? Join this ongoing friendly group and bring knitting, crocheting, quilting or other handwork. All levels of experience are welcome, and some supplies are provided.
SAT 26
Makers Market
PHILIPSTOWN
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Parcel Flower Co.
3052 Route 9 | rivervalleyguild.com
Discover work by local artisans and craftspeople for holiday gift-giving in this market organized by the River Valley Guild. The rain date is SUN 27.
SAT 26
Tree Lighting
BEACON
4 p.m. Polhill Park
At the fifth annual traditional tree-lighting, children will receive an ornament kit to take home, musicians will lead caroling and there will be raffles for prizes donated by businesses and for 12 trees. Each tree winner can take it home or have it planted in a park of choice.
SUN 27
Holiday Kickoff
POUGHKEEPSIE
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Walkway Over the Hudson
Parker Ave. | walkway.org
Meet Santa Claus at the East Gate Plaza and take photos at this annual event.
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 19
Twilight Tour
GARRISON
4 – 7 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D | boscobel.org
The historic mansion will be lit by candlelight and decorated for the holidays with musicians playing period music. Continues Friday and Saturday through Dec. 10. Cost: $29 ($24 seniors, $17 ages 4 to 18, free ages 4 and younger)
SAT 19
Object Lessons
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Maria Teresa Hart, author of Doll, and Amanda Parrish Morgan, author of Stroller, will discuss the hidden lives of objects. Registration required.
SUN 20
Wreath-Making Workshop
PHILIPSTOWN
2 p.m. Parcel Flower Co.
3052 Route 9 | theparcelflower.co
Learn how to use a grapevine to create a winter wreath that you can take home. See website for other workshops. Cost: $70
SUN 20
Coping with Rising Threats to Jews and Minorities
BEACON
3 p.m. Beacon Hebrew Alliance
331 Verplanck Ave.
beaconhebrewalliance.org
Increasingly, political campaigns and media postings have been replete with divisive speech and hateful rhetoric targeting Jews, the LGBTQ community, immigrants and other minorities. The term stochastic terrorism has been coined to describe the cycle of leaders and media personalities engaging in hateful speech and then denying any responsibility when followers engage in violence. This discussion will focus on how the community can cope in a practical way.
WED 23
Come Write In
BEACON
2 p.m. Howland Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
If you enjoy writing poetry, memoirs and/or fiction, this group meets weekly to “celebrate the craft” and provide inspiration through prompts, reading and critiques.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 19
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
WAPPINGERS FALLS
2 & 8 p.m. County Players Theater
2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491
countyplayers.org
The award-winning Edward Albee play features an iconic dysfunctional couple, George and Martha. Cost: $22 ($20 seniors, military, 12 and younger)
SAT 19
Khan, The Musical
GARRISON
7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
This Star Trek parody by Brent Black and Alina Morgan will include Vulcan tap-dancing and a William Shatner impersonator. Free
SAT 19
You Resemble Me
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
In this 2021 film, directed by Dina Amer, two young sisters are torn apart and the eldest struggles to find her identity, leading to a shocking choice. The film’s executive producers include Spike Lee and Spike Jonze. Cost: $15
SAT 26
The Nutcracker
PEEKSKILL
7 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Dancers from the World Ballet Series will perform the holiday classic with Tchaikovsky’s score. Cost: $33 to $175
VISUAL ART
SAT 19
Pandemic Passion Projects
NELSONVILLE
5:30 – 8 p.m. Create Community
11 Peekskill Road
Hosted by Create Community and New York Creative Arts Therapists, this exhibit will include work by local artists and craftspeople, representing projects undertaken during the pandemic.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 19
Dia:Beacon Studio on the Farm
WAPPINGERS FALLS
10:30 a.m. Common Ground Farm
79 Farmstead Lane
diaart.org/program/program/saturday-studio
Children ages 5 and older are invited to make art. Register online.
SAT 19
Car Seat Safety Check
PHILIPSTOWN
11 a.m. – 2 p.m. North Highlands Firehouse
504 Fishkill Road
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, along with other law enforcement and health agencies, will check children’s car seats for proper installation.
SAT 19
Kids’ Craft
BEACON
1 – 3 p.m. Beacon Historical Society
61 Leonard St. | beaconhistorical.org
Children can make a craft and an exhibition featuring the art of Shirley Botsford, A Common Thread Between Early Architecture and a Contemporary Fiber Artist, will be on view. Registration required; email [email protected]
SAT 19
Middle School Night
GARRISON
7 – 10 p.m. Philipstown Recreation
107 Glenclyffe | philipstownrecreation.com
Philipstown students are invited to play sports, ping-pong, pool, air hockey, dodgeball, laser tag and take part in a game-show challenge. Cost: $5
TUES 22
Little Bookworms
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Preschoolers and their families are invited to this weekly gathering to hear stories and complete a craft.
MUSIC
SAT 19
Nora Brown
PUTNAM VALLEY
7:30 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
Brown will perform old-time traditional music and songs from her release, Cinnamon Tree. A string band, the Down Hill Strugglers, will open. Cost: $20
SAT 19
Scott Seltzer
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar
173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com
The singer will perform classic rock and Americana covers.
SAT 19
Alexis Marcelo with Daniel Carter and JD Parran
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Marcelo on piano and Carter and Parran on woodwinds will perform experiential jazz. Cost: $20 ($30 door)
SAT 19
The Weight Band
POUGHKEEPSIE
8 p.m. Bardavon
35 Market St. | 845-473-2072
bardavon.org
In this revival of the “Woodstock sound,” the group will play classics from The Band. Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams will open. Cost: $39
SAT 19
Willie Nile
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The band will play music from its latest release, The Day the Earth Stood Still. Cost: $35 ($40 door)
SUN 20
Claremont Trio
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
They will perform a program that includes Brahms’ Trio in B Major and Mendelssohn’s Trio in D Minor. Donations welcome.
MON 21
Bryan Kopchak Band
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
The group will perform as part of Quinn’s weekly jazz series.
TUES 22
Dan Garcia
BEACON
7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
The classical guitarist, a native of Spain who lives in Beacon, will perform world and Latin-influenced music. Cost: $15 ($20 door)
FRI 25
Zebra
PEEKSKILL
7:30 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The band will celebrate the 40th anniversary of its debut album. The opening acts are Donnie Vie and Alex Nikki & Jokerz Wild. Cost: $35 to $95
FRI 25
Eileen Ivers
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
For her Joyful Christmas show, Ivers will play Celtic and Americana holiday music. Cost: $40 ($45 door)
SAT 26
Start Making Sense
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Talking Heads tribute band will play the hits. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
CIVIC
MON 21
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
MON 21
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road | 845-838-6900
beaconk12.org
MON 21
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D
845-424-3689 | gufs.org
MON 21
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov
TUES 22
East of Hudson Plan Meeting
KENT
5 – 8 p.m. Courthouse
25 Sybils Crossing | dec.ny.gov
WED 23
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov