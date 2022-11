Hopes to prevent overdose fatalities

The Philipstown Volunteer Ambulance Corps on Nov. 10 launched a program in which its emergency medical technicians leave behind “overdose rescue kits” behind when they respond to opioid-abuse emergencies.

The kit contains Narcan, an antidote for opioid overdoses. It is left with a family member or in the house in the hope it will reduce fatalities. The program began in 2019 in New York state and was recently launched in Putnam County.