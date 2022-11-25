Around Town (Photos)

HOLIDAY TRIMMINGS — Members of The Tioronda Garden Club — including Helen Lang and Justine Bienkowski (left) — prepared wreaths this week for installation along Main Street in Beacon. Members of the Highway Department, including Chris Egitto at right, shown outside the Howland Public Library on Tuesday (Nov. 22), did the heavy lifting. The garden club and city share the costs of maintaining the decorations. (Photos by Gary Barrack/TGC and Michelle Rivas/HPL)





GERMAN VISITORS — Beacon High School recently welcomed a group of German students as part of a two-week exchange program sponsored by the PTSO; a group of BHS sophomores will visit Germany in June. The 18 students, accompanied by two teachers, arrived Oct. 23. They stayed with host families and attended classes. Among other activities, they were welcomed at a City Council meeting and carved pumpkins and donned costumes for Halloween. (Photos provided)





LUNCH FOR SENIORS — The Philipstown Recreation Department on Nov. 16 hosted its first senior luncheon since 2019. It was catered by B&L Deli and served by volunteers. (Photo provided)