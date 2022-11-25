Boscobel Launches Tree Project

Will plant along Route 9D in Cold Spring

Boscobel House and Gardens in Garrison on Nov. 18 launched an initiative to plant two dozen trees along Route 9D in Cold Spring.

The Boscobel Community Tree Initiative is a collaboration between Boscobel, the Village of Cold Spring’s Tree Advisory Board, the Town of Philipstown, property owners and three landscape firms.

The first tree was planted on Nov. 18 at The Nest Childcare Center; others will follow at Haldane school, M&T Bank, the Butterfield development and the Manitou School. The project was supported by an anonymous donation to the Boscobel Tree Fund.