Start Reading Now

December book club selections

Butterfield Book Club

MON 5, 7 P.M.

The Engineer’s Wife, by Tracy Enerson Wood

Butterfield Library, Cold Spring

Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.

Teen No-Book Book Club (Grades 5+)

TUES 6, 3:15 P.M.

Book of choice

Butterfield Library, Cold Spring

Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.

Pride Corner (Ages 10+)

TUES 6, 4 P.M.

Séance Tea Party, by Reimena Yee

Split Rock Books, Cold Spring

Register at splitrockbks.com.

Helen Savoit Book Club

TUES 13, 1:30 P.M.

World of Wonders: In Praise of Fireflies, Whale Sharks and Other Astonishments, by Aimee Nezhukumatathil

Howland Public Library, Beacon

Register at beaconlibrary.org/calendar.

Beacon Book Club

THURS 15, 7:30 p.m.

Letters from Father Christmas, by J.R.R. Tolkien

Eleven 11, Fishkill

Register at meetup.com/Beacon-BookClub.

Trophy Life Book Club

THURS 15, 6 P.M.

Chasing Me to My Grave, by Erin I. Kelly

Winner of 2002 Pulitzer for Biography

Howland Public Library, Beacon

Register at beaconlibrary.org/calendar.

Harry Potter Book Club (Grades 4+)

FRI 16, 3:15 P.M.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, by J.K. Rowling

Butterfield Library, Cold Spring

Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.

Elementary Book Club (Grades 2-4)

TUES 20, 3:15 P.M.

Odder, By Katherine Applegate

Butterfield Library, Cold Spring

Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.

Tween Book Club (Grades 6-8)

WED 28, 3:10 P.M.

The Parker Inheritance, by Varian Johnson

Howland Public Library, Beacon

Register at beaconlibrary.org/calendar.