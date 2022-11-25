The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

COMMUNITY

SAT 26

15th Annual Alumni Game

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Haldane Gym

15 Craigside Drive

Members of past boys’ and girls’ basketball teams will compete, with a halftime knockout game for children. Cost: $5 ($2 students)

SAT 26

Tree Lighting

BEACON

4 p.m. Polhill Park

At the fifth annual traditional tree-lighting, children will receive an ornament kit to take home, musicians will lead caroling and there will be raffles for prizes donated by businesses and for 12 trees. Each tree winner can take it home or have it planted in a park of choice.

SUN 27

Holiday Kickoff

POUGHKEEPSIE

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Walkway Over the Hudson

Parker Ave. | walkway.org

Meet Santa Claus at the East Gate Plaza and take photos at this annual event.

MON 28

Blood Drive

BEACON

2:30 – 7 p.m. St. John’s Church

35 Willow St. | nybc.org

Register in advance or walk in. Organized by the Knights of Columbus Council 445.

FRI 2

Holiday Tree Lighting

NELSONVILLE

6 p.m. Village Green Park

nelsonvilleny.gov

Join your neighbors for carols, cocoa and cookies.

SAT 3

Visit Santa Claus

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638

boscobel.org

Meet Santa in the Winter Garden and take photos. Also SAT 10. Timed tickets required. Cost: $14 ($12 seniors, $4 ages 4 to 18; free for children younger than 4, health care workers and members)

SAT 3

Pet Photos with Santa

BEACON

Noon – 3 p.m. Happy Valley

296 Main St. | arfbeacon.org

Proceeds will benefit the Animal Rescue Foundation, a no-kill shelter in Beacon run by volunteers. Cost: $10

SAT 3

Holiday Cookie Sale

COLD SPRING

1 – 3 p.m. Cold Spring Fire Co.

154 Main St. | haldanepta.org

The Haldane PTA will be selling trays of holiday cookies, hot cocoa and cider, with proceeds funding activities for the eighth grade.

SUN 4

Reptile Expo

POUGHKEEPSIE

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. MJN Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

reptileexpo.com

See snakes, iguanas, spiders and other cold-blooded creatures. Cost: $10 ($5 children 7-12; free children under 7; $5 seniors, military, students with ID)

HOLIDAY SALES

SAT 26

Pottery Show & Sale

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

The show will include ceramic works by more than 30 artists. Also SUN 27.

SAT 26

Holiday Market

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | butterfieldlibrary.org

Find homemade goods and crafts for all ages. Also SUN 27.

SAT 26

Makers Market

PHILIPSTOWN

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Parcel Flower Co.

3052 Route 9 | rivervalleyguild.com

Discover work by local artisans and craftspeople for holiday gift-giving in this market organized by the River Valley Guild. The rain date is SUN 27.

SAT 26

Gift Show & Sale

BEACON

Noon – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org

Browse local crafts, jewelry, art, ceramics and household goods at this annual shopping event. Weekends through Dec. 23.

THURS 1

Dutchess Handmade

POUGHKEEPSIE

10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Trolley Barn

489 Main St. | 845-454-3222

artsmidhudson.org

Local artists’ work in all mediums will be available for sale at this pop-up shop. Also FRI 2, SAT 3, SUN 4.

THURS 1

Modern Makers Mart

GARRISON

3 – 8 p.m. Graymoor

1350 Route 9 | hopsonthehudson.com

Browse gift items from 42 local artisans and artists. There will also be food trucks and raffles. Admission fees will benefit Graymoor. Also FRI 2 and SAT 3. Cost: $5 (children free)





SAT 3

Christmas Fair

BEACON

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. St. Joachim’s

51 Leonard St.

Find food, jewelry and holiday décor at this annual fundraiser in the school gym. Also SUN 4.

SAT 3

Winter Craft Fair

POUGHKEEPSIE

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. MJN Convention Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

Browse handmade gifts and crafts.

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 26

Twilight Tour

GARRISON

4 – 7 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D | boscobel.org

The historic mansion will be lit by candlelight and decorated for the holidays with live period music. Continues Friday and Saturday through Dec. 10. Cost: $29 ($24 seniors, $17 ages 4 to 18, free ages 4 and younger)

THURS 1

Estate Planning Seminar

BEACON

5:30 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Learn about wills and probate, and how to plan for the distribution of assets.

THURS 1

Suicide Intervention

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Mental health professionals will share ways to support and get help for someone who has suicidal thoughts.

THURS 1

Lost Amusement Parks of the Hudson Valley

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Via Zoom

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

In this talk sponsored by the Butterfield Library, Wesley and Barbara Gottlock will discuss the Indian Point Amusement Park and others that faded into history. Registration required.

THURS 1

Rescuing the Planet

MILLBROOK

7 p.m. Via Zoom | bit.ly/cary-forest

In this discussion hosted by the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies, Tony Hiss will discuss his book about the climate crisis and his proposal to conserve biodiversity by setting aside half the land on the planet to heal the Earth.





FRI 2

Lit Lit

BEACON

7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org

Maria Teresa Hart, author of Doll, part of the Object Lessons series, will be the featured reader at this monthly gathering. Email [email protected] to read during the open mic.

SAT 3

Entrelacé Art and Poetry Talk

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Poet Joan Turner and Artist Anita Jacobson will share their collaborative work. Registration required.

SAT 3

Wreath-Making Workshop

GARRISON

5:30 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D

845-265-3638 | boscobel.org

The Parcel Flower Co. team will teach participants how to make a grapevine wreath to take home. Cost: $80

KIDS & FAMILY

WED 30

Decorated Bookends

GARRISON

3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Children ages 5 and older are invited to create book organizers. Registration required.

THURS 1

Poetry Club

COLD SPRING

2:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Students in grades 5 and up can work on poems in progress or use prompts to get started. Registration required.

SAT 3

Tinkergarten Lantern Walk

GARRISON

4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Celebrate the change of season with songs and a lantern-lit walk around the library grounds. Registration required.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 26

The Nutcracker

PEEKSKILL

7 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Dancers from the World Ballet Series will perform the holiday classic with Tchaikovsky’s score. Cost: $33 to $175

FRI 2

CP2 Series Readers Theatre Mini-Festival #2

WAPPINGERS FALLS

8 p.m. County Players Theater

2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491

countyplayers.org

The festival will include alternating readings of two plays, George Washington’s Teeth, by Mark St. Germain, and Gently Down the Stream, by Martin Sherman. Also SAT 3, SUN 4. Cost: $15 ($20 for both)

SAT 3

Stories from a Life in Show Biz

PUTNAM VALLEY

4 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

Jim Dale will discuss his life and career, which includes narrating all seven books in the Harry Potter series and creating over 200 character voices, winning him Grammy awards, seven Grammy nominations, four Narrator of the Year awards and 10 Audie awards, as well as two Guinness world records. Cost: $20

SUN 4

A Christmas Memory

BEACON

6 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

In this annual tradition, Scott Ramsey will read Truman Capote’s story in a benefit for Big Horizon Fund. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

MUSIC

SAT 26

Start Making Sense

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Talking Heads tribute band will play the group’s hits. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

MON 28

Joseph Vincent Tranchina

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

Tranchina will perform as part of Quinn’s weekly jazz series.

FRI 2

Aztec Two Step 2.0

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Rex Fowler, Dodie Pettit and their five-piece band will perform to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the group’s founding. Cost: $30 ($35 door)





FRI 2

The Wizards of Winter

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The 11-member ensemble, including former members of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Def Leppard and Blue Oyster Cult, will perform music from a holiday rock opera called The Christmas Dream. Cost: $45 to $69





SAT 3

Adam Ezra Group

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Ezra, along with bandmates Corinna Smith (fiddle), Alex Martin (drums) and Poche Ponce (bass), will play songs from the Album Project series, Devil’s Kiss. Cost:$25 ($30 door)

SAT 3

Beatles vs. Stones

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

A band alternately portraying the legendary groups will “compete” for the audience. Cost: $30 to $60





SAT 3

Ava Mendoza / Susan Alcorn

POUGHKEEPSIE

8 p.m. Cunneen-Hackett Arts Center

9 Vassar St. | avasusan.bpt.me

Mendoza and Alcorn will perform as a duo for the first time with Mendoza on guitar and Alcorn on pedal steel guitar. Cost: $20 ($30 door)



SUN 4

Music Cottage Holiday Showcase

BEACON

1 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Young musicians from the Brewster school will perform. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SUN 4

Welcome Bach

BREWSTER

3 p.m. First United Methodist

83 Main St. | 845-520-7574

putnamchorale.org

The Putnam Chorale, comprised of 40 singers directed by Douglas Anderson, will perform an all-Bach program of cantatas No. 4, 6 and 140, accompanied by soloists and a chamber orchestra. Cost: $25 ($20 seniors, veterans; free ages 12 and younger)

VISUAL ART

SAT 3

Wadada Leo Smith

BEACON

2 p.m. Dia:Beacon | 3 Beekman St.

845-231-0811 | diaart.org

The trumpeter and composer will interpret Jack Whitten’s Greek Alphabet paintings through music. Included with museum admission. Cost: $20 ($18 seniors; $12 students, disabled; $5 ages 5-11; free under 5, members)





CIVIC

MON 28

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

TUES 29

Dutchess Budget Town Hall

HOPEWELL JUNCTION

6 p.m. East Fishkill Town Hall

330 Route 376 | dutchessny.gov

THURS 1

Town Board

PHILIPSTOWN

7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.

845-265-5200 | philipstown.com