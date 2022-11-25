The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
COMMUNITY
SAT 26
15th Annual Alumni Game
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Haldane Gym
15 Craigside Drive
Members of past boys’ and girls’ basketball teams will compete, with a halftime knockout game for children. Cost: $5 ($2 students)
SAT 26
Tree Lighting
BEACON
4 p.m. Polhill Park
At the fifth annual traditional tree-lighting, children will receive an ornament kit to take home, musicians will lead caroling and there will be raffles for prizes donated by businesses and for 12 trees. Each tree winner can take it home or have it planted in a park of choice.
SUN 27
Holiday Kickoff
POUGHKEEPSIE
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Walkway Over the Hudson
Parker Ave. | walkway.org
Meet Santa Claus at the East Gate Plaza and take photos at this annual event.
MON 28
Blood Drive
BEACON
2:30 – 7 p.m. St. John’s Church
35 Willow St. | nybc.org
Register in advance or walk in. Organized by the Knights of Columbus Council 445.
FRI 2
Holiday Tree Lighting
NELSONVILLE
6 p.m. Village Green Park
nelsonvilleny.gov
Join your neighbors for carols, cocoa and cookies.
SAT 3
Visit Santa Claus
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638
boscobel.org
Meet Santa in the Winter Garden and take photos. Also SAT 10. Timed tickets required. Cost: $14 ($12 seniors, $4 ages 4 to 18; free for children younger than 4, health care workers and members)
SAT 3
Pet Photos with Santa
BEACON
Noon – 3 p.m. Happy Valley
296 Main St. | arfbeacon.org
Proceeds will benefit the Animal Rescue Foundation, a no-kill shelter in Beacon run by volunteers. Cost: $10
SAT 3
Holiday Cookie Sale
COLD SPRING
1 – 3 p.m. Cold Spring Fire Co.
154 Main St. | haldanepta.org
The Haldane PTA will be selling trays of holiday cookies, hot cocoa and cider, with proceeds funding activities for the eighth grade.
SUN 4
Reptile Expo
POUGHKEEPSIE
9 a.m. – 4 p.m. MJN Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
reptileexpo.com
See snakes, iguanas, spiders and other cold-blooded creatures. Cost: $10 ($5 children 7-12; free children under 7; $5 seniors, military, students with ID)
HOLIDAY SALES
SAT 26
Pottery Show & Sale
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
The show will include ceramic works by more than 30 artists. Also SUN 27.
SAT 26
Holiday Market
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | butterfieldlibrary.org
Find homemade goods and crafts for all ages. Also SUN 27.
SAT 26
Makers Market
PHILIPSTOWN
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Parcel Flower Co.
3052 Route 9 | rivervalleyguild.com
Discover work by local artisans and craftspeople for holiday gift-giving in this market organized by the River Valley Guild. The rain date is SUN 27.
SAT 26
Gift Show & Sale
BEACON
Noon – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org
Browse local crafts, jewelry, art, ceramics and household goods at this annual shopping event. Weekends through Dec. 23.
THURS 1
Dutchess Handmade
POUGHKEEPSIE
10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Trolley Barn
489 Main St. | 845-454-3222
artsmidhudson.org
Local artists’ work in all mediums will be available for sale at this pop-up shop. Also FRI 2, SAT 3, SUN 4.
THURS 1
Modern Makers Mart
GARRISON
3 – 8 p.m. Graymoor
1350 Route 9 | hopsonthehudson.com
Browse gift items from 42 local artisans and artists. There will also be food trucks and raffles. Admission fees will benefit Graymoor. Also FRI 2 and SAT 3. Cost: $5 (children free)
SAT 3
Christmas Fair
BEACON
9 a.m. – 3 p.m. St. Joachim’s
51 Leonard St.
Find food, jewelry and holiday décor at this annual fundraiser in the school gym. Also SUN 4.
SAT 3
Winter Craft Fair
POUGHKEEPSIE
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. MJN Convention Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
Browse handmade gifts and crafts.
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 26
Twilight Tour
GARRISON
4 – 7 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D | boscobel.org
The historic mansion will be lit by candlelight and decorated for the holidays with live period music. Continues Friday and Saturday through Dec. 10. Cost: $29 ($24 seniors, $17 ages 4 to 18, free ages 4 and younger)
THURS 1
Estate Planning Seminar
BEACON
5:30 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Learn about wills and probate, and how to plan for the distribution of assets.
THURS 1
Suicide Intervention
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Mental health professionals will share ways to support and get help for someone who has suicidal thoughts.
THURS 1
Lost Amusement Parks of the Hudson Valley
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Via Zoom
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
In this talk sponsored by the Butterfield Library, Wesley and Barbara Gottlock will discuss the Indian Point Amusement Park and others that faded into history. Registration required.
THURS 1
Rescuing the Planet
MILLBROOK
7 p.m. Via Zoom | bit.ly/cary-forest
In this discussion hosted by the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies, Tony Hiss will discuss his book about the climate crisis and his proposal to conserve biodiversity by setting aside half the land on the planet to heal the Earth.
FRI 2
Lit Lit
BEACON
7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org
Maria Teresa Hart, author of Doll, part of the Object Lessons series, will be the featured reader at this monthly gathering. Email [email protected] to read during the open mic.
SAT 3
Entrelacé Art and Poetry Talk
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Poet Joan Turner and Artist Anita Jacobson will share their collaborative work. Registration required.
SAT 3
Wreath-Making Workshop
GARRISON
5:30 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D
845-265-3638 | boscobel.org
The Parcel Flower Co. team will teach participants how to make a grapevine wreath to take home. Cost: $80
KIDS & FAMILY
WED 30
Decorated Bookends
GARRISON
3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Children ages 5 and older are invited to create book organizers. Registration required.
THURS 1
Poetry Club
COLD SPRING
2:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Students in grades 5 and up can work on poems in progress or use prompts to get started. Registration required.
SAT 3
Tinkergarten Lantern Walk
GARRISON
4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Celebrate the change of season with songs and a lantern-lit walk around the library grounds. Registration required.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 26
The Nutcracker
PEEKSKILL
7 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Dancers from the World Ballet Series will perform the holiday classic with Tchaikovsky’s score. Cost: $33 to $175
FRI 2
CP2 Series Readers Theatre Mini-Festival #2
WAPPINGERS FALLS
8 p.m. County Players Theater
2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491
countyplayers.org
The festival will include alternating readings of two plays, George Washington’s Teeth, by Mark St. Germain, and Gently Down the Stream, by Martin Sherman. Also SAT 3, SUN 4. Cost: $15 ($20 for both)
SAT 3
Stories from a Life in Show Biz
PUTNAM VALLEY
4 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
Jim Dale will discuss his life and career, which includes narrating all seven books in the Harry Potter series and creating over 200 character voices, winning him Grammy awards, seven Grammy nominations, four Narrator of the Year awards and 10 Audie awards, as well as two Guinness world records. Cost: $20
SUN 4
A Christmas Memory
BEACON
6 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
In this annual tradition, Scott Ramsey will read Truman Capote’s story in a benefit for Big Horizon Fund. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
MUSIC
SAT 26
Start Making Sense
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Talking Heads tribute band will play the group’s hits. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
MON 28
Joseph Vincent Tranchina
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
Tranchina will perform as part of Quinn’s weekly jazz series.
FRI 2
Aztec Two Step 2.0
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Rex Fowler, Dodie Pettit and their five-piece band will perform to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the group’s founding. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
FRI 2
The Wizards of Winter
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The 11-member ensemble, including former members of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Def Leppard and Blue Oyster Cult, will perform music from a holiday rock opera called The Christmas Dream. Cost: $45 to $69
SAT 3
Adam Ezra Group
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Ezra, along with bandmates Corinna Smith (fiddle), Alex Martin (drums) and Poche Ponce (bass), will play songs from the Album Project series, Devil’s Kiss. Cost:$25 ($30 door)
SAT 3
Beatles vs. Stones
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
A band alternately portraying the legendary groups will “compete” for the audience. Cost: $30 to $60
SAT 3
Ava Mendoza / Susan Alcorn
POUGHKEEPSIE
8 p.m. Cunneen-Hackett Arts Center
9 Vassar St. | avasusan.bpt.me
Mendoza and Alcorn will perform as a duo for the first time with Mendoza on guitar and Alcorn on pedal steel guitar. Cost: $20 ($30 door)
SUN 4
Music Cottage Holiday Showcase
BEACON
1 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Young musicians from the Brewster school will perform. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SUN 4
Welcome Bach
BREWSTER
3 p.m. First United Methodist
83 Main St. | 845-520-7574
putnamchorale.org
The Putnam Chorale, comprised of 40 singers directed by Douglas Anderson, will perform an all-Bach program of cantatas No. 4, 6 and 140, accompanied by soloists and a chamber orchestra. Cost: $25 ($20 seniors, veterans; free ages 12 and younger)
VISUAL ART
SAT 3
Wadada Leo Smith
BEACON
2 p.m. Dia:Beacon | 3 Beekman St.
845-231-0811 | diaart.org
The trumpeter and composer will interpret Jack Whitten’s Greek Alphabet paintings through music. Included with museum admission. Cost: $20 ($18 seniors; $12 students, disabled; $5 ages 5-11; free under 5, members)
CIVIC
MON 28
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
TUES 29
Dutchess Budget Town Hall
HOPEWELL JUNCTION
6 p.m. East Fishkill Town Hall
330 Route 376 | dutchessny.gov
THURS 1
Town Board
PHILIPSTOWN
7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.
845-265-5200 | philipstown.com