Around the Horn

Tyler Adams, a Wappingers Falls native who turned professional at age 16 while attending Ketcham High School, is the captain of the U.S. men’s soccer team that advanced this week to the knock-out rounds of the World Cup in Qatar. The Americans will face the Netherlands on Saturday (Dec. 3). The midfielder plays for Leeds United in England… Dayion Thompson, who transferred from Beacon High School to Kimball Union Academy in 2019 after leading Dutchess County in scoring, needed only one basketball game as a freshman at Utica University to be named on Nov. 21 as the Empire 8 Conference Rookie of the Week. The guard scored nine points in 18 minutes in a 94-81 win over SUNY Morrisville. Thompson had 18 points against SUNY Poly and 13 against Cazenovia… Noriana Radwan, a 2014 Beacon graduate who lost her scholarship on the University of Connecticut soccer team after she flipped off an ESPN television camera during a victory celebration, had her lawsuit against the university reinstated by a federal appeals court. Radwan argues she received a harsher punishment than given to male athletes for misconduct, and that her gesture was protected speech. She later transferred to Hofstra…

Ahmed Dwidar, who recently led the Haldane boys’ soccer team to the program’s first state championship, was named Section 1 small-schools Coach of the Year. “It means a lot,” Dwidar said. “My players and assistant coaches are the reason I won this award, and it’s special because this was the best year I’ve ever had coaching. The best thing is that we are Class C state champions.” Photo provided

Beacon High School announced its 2022 class for the Eric J. Romanino Athletic Hall of Fame: the 1973-74 boys’ basketball team; the 2016 boys’ indoor track-and-field team; Rayvon Grey, Terrel Davis and David Adams (2016) for track and field; Lauren Schetter (2017) for basketball and volleyball; and Gabby Lucas (2017) for soccer. The induction ceremony is scheduled for Jan. 6… Three 2022 Beacon graduates recently completed their first college soccer seasons: Alex Wyant played in every game for SUNY New Paltz, recording two assists; Dillon Kelly played in 12 games for SUNY Oneonta and had an assist; and Tommy Franks appeared in a game for Manhattanville College… Soren Holmbo, a 2022 Haldane grad who plays basketball for SUNY Purchase, hit a three-pointer at Ramapo College on Nov. 19 for his first collegiate basket.