Beacon Tree Lighting (Photos)

Ross Corsair By , Photographer |

The Beacon Elks, City of Beacon, Tompkins Hose Co. and Boy and Girl Scouts hosted the fifth annual Beacon holiday tree lighting on Nov. 26, with hot chocolate, cookies, gifts bags, raffles and carolers.

