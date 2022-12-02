The Beacon Elks, City of Beacon, Tompkins Hose Co. and Boy and Girl Scouts hosted the fifth annual Beacon holiday tree lighting on Nov. 26, with hot chocolate, cookies, gifts bags, raffles and carolers.
The Highlands Current (https://highlandscurrent.org/2022/12/02/beacon-tree-lighting-photos/)
Enjoying your time at HighlandsCurrent.org?
Become a member to support our nonprofit journalism.
Come here often?
Become a member and support The Current. Gifts are tax-deductible.
Enjoying your time at HighlandsCurrent.org?
Support our nonprofit by becoming a member.
Reporter Mike Turton (right) conducts an interview for our podcast.
Reporter Mike Turton (right) conducts an interview for our podcast.
Enjoying your time at HighlandsCurrent.org?
Support our nonprofit by becoming a member.
Students from the Foundry Montessori school spot themselves on the front page while passing our office.