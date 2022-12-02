Living Green: The Wonders of Heat Pumps

A month ago I was at a friend’s newly built home. It’s under 1,000 square feet and well-insulated — yay! But I noticed it was heated with propane.

For the life of me, I couldn’t understand why they didn’t put in a heat pump. I felt a little deflated. Why are people still defaulting to fossil fuels when, for the same price as the propane heater, they could have installed a heat pump that is more energy-efficient, costs less money to operate, provides better indoor air and is better for the climate?

By contrast, notes Laura Bozzi, director of programs for the Yale Center on Climate Change and Health and a Village of Cold Spring trustee, “oil burners are like little power plants in our basements, creating pollution outside.”

Last month, I wrote about a campaign by Beacon Climate Action Now to get the City Council to pass legislation that would ban gas or oil in new construction. Some of the readers who responded asked how electric could be cheaper than gas, and whether there are realistic alternatives to fossil fuels. I realized there is still much work to be done to explain the benefits of heat pumps.

There are two types: air source and ground source (aka geothermal).

Air-source heat pumps have an external compressor. You can have the heat and AC distributed by ductwork or mount individual wall units, which are known as ductless heat pumps or mini-splits. These pumps extract heat from the air outside and distribute it inside. In the warmer months, the process is reversed — they pull hot air out of your home.

When we installed air-source heat pumps in our 2,700-square-foot home in Garrison, we put two downstairs and one in each of the three upstairs bedrooms. Most of the time in the winter we only used the downstairs heat pumps, waiting until about an hour before bedtime to turn on those upstairs.

Ground-source heat pumps extract heat from the ground. In most cases that means digging a well to put in the piping that connects to the pump. When you dig deep enough, the ground temperature is always steady. So in the winter your system extracts heat from the ground and in the summer the process is reversed.

Either type of heat pump consumes far less energy than electric resistance, propane or oil heating systems. And you have none of the carbon monoxide and air quality problems associated with burning fossil fuels.

I’d like to put to rest the argument against anything electric, i.e.: “What is the point of switching to electric if the grid is still powered by fossil fuels?” Even if the grid is currently powered by fossil fuels — eventually it won’t be — electricity is still more efficient.

You also hear the fallacy that heat pumps don’t work in a northern climate. There are cold-climate heat pumps that operate in temperatures lower than 5 degrees, although any heat pump works best if a house is insulated and sealed up.

Finally, even with fluctuating electricity rates, a heat pump will save money compared to fossil fuels. We used to pay $2,500 to $3,000 over the winter to heat our home with oil. After switching to heat pumps, our annual electricity cost dropped to about $2,600; that included powering our home, heating, cooling and charging an electric car.

In October, Cold Spring launched a clean heating and cooling campaign. Bozzi noted that if the village can document five or more installations of heat pumps, energy audits or electric hot water heater installations, it can qualify for a $5,000 grant from the state Clean Energy Community program.

There’s more information for Cold Spring residents at cleanheatingandcooling.energy. Or you can email Bozzi at [email protected].