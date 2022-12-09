Doctor Sued by Local Family Arrested

Teen girl and other former patients allege sexual abuse

The former medical director of a children’s hospital in Virginia who is being sued by a Philipstown teenager and other children over alleged sexual abuse was arrested on Dec. 3.

A grand jury indicted Daniel Davidow on Nov. 21, charging him with two counts of aggravated sexual battery of someone who is incapacitated and two counts of object sexual penetration by force. His accusers are two former patients at Cumberland Hospital for Children and Adolescents in New Kent County.

The Current chronicled the story of the Philipstown teen and her mother in November 2020. Both are among the plaintiffs in a $127 million class-action lawsuit filed in October 2020 against Davidow, the company that owns Cumberland Hospital for Children and Herschel “Mickey” Harden, a former therapist at the hospital.

Harden committed suicide in February 2021 while being prosecuted for abusing a patient.