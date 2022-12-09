Dutchess Comptroller Audits Relief Funds

About 40 percent of ARP money spent

The Dutchess comptroller’s office on Dec. 6 released its third-quarter report on how the county is spending its federal COVID relief funding.

The county has received $57 million in American Rescue Plan funds, with the final installment arriving this past June. As of Sept. 30, about 40 percent of the money had been spent or allocated.

The largest expenditures are the Youth Opportunity Union in the City of Poughkeepsie, of which $4.9 million of $10 million allocated has been spent; the Housing Trust Fund, which has not yet spent any of its $9.3 million; homeless housing and case management ($2.1 million of $6.1 million); and an emergency communications system for the Department of Emergency Response ($3.7 million of $6 million).

The full report is available at bit.ly/Q3-dutchess-report.