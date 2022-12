Local program in 29th year

Toys for Tots, sponsored by the Marine Corps League, is in its 29th year in Philipstown.

New toys may be donated through Dec. 19 in Cold Spring at the Butterfield Library, Downey Energy, Drug World and Foodtown, and in Nelsonville at Deb’s Hair Design.

They will be distributed to Philipstown residents from 10 a.m. to noon on Dec. 20 at the Cold Spring Firehouse.