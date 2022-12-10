Elaine Way (1948-2022)

Elaine Mary Way, 73, of Nederland, Texas, and formerly of Beacon, died Nov. 29 at a skilled nursing facility.

She was born Dec. 11, 1948, in Cold Spring, the daughter of Angelo and Elaine (Sylvester) Percacciolo. Elaine graduated from Ladycliff Academy in Lake Mohegan in 1966 and attended Pace College in Westchester County. She and her husband, Richard, resided in Beacon for many years before moving to Texas.

Elaine worked for H&R Block for several years, and thoroughly enjoyed working with her clients, her family said. Her quick wit, sense of humor and extensive knowledge of income taxes put people at ease. Hardworking and tenderhearted, headstrong and intelligent, Elaine was smart, honest and determined to do whatever she set her mind on, and she was incredibly strong-willed.

At the same time, she always lent a listening ear and was willing to hear both sides of any situation and not afraid to tell you if she disagreed — and did so with compassion, her family said. She was strong, tough and, at her core, sensitive to the needs of others and always willing to help. She loved her children and her husband fiercely; she believed in loyalty, and if you needed her, she was there.

Elaine traveled to New York most summers to see her parents and siblings. Although miles apart, she taught her children to stay close to their aunts, uncles, cousin and grandparents. She supported her children in all their school activities growing up and supported many of their classmates and friends as well.

Elaine and Richard opened their home to everyone, always having a meal to share, and always had room for one more at the table, her family said. If she said she was making meatballs and sauce, she usually had a big crowd that she was happy to feed.

She loved her grandchildren dearly and could be found most summers in her pool with them, most of the time with them on her shoulders. When the weather wasn’t great for swimming, she would bake with her grandkids — usually chocolate chip cookies. She was an excellent baker and made detailed homemade cakes for her children for each birthday and loved making Christmas cookies each year with her children and sister-in-law, Midge.

Elaine is survived by her children, Richard Way Jr. of Beaumont, Texas; John Way II (Darlene) of Mont Belvieu, Texas; and Angela Fanette (Darin) of Nederland; and her grandchildren: Lauren Fanette, Anthony Fanette, Andrew Fanette, Joseph Way (Keely), Jacob Way, Natalie Way and John Way III.

She is also survived by her siblings: William Percacciolo (Joyce), Annette Flaherty (Robert) and Anthony Percacciolo (Joanne); and a close friend, Rick Lee.

A service was held Dec. 9 in Nederland.