Santa and Dog

Ross Corsair By , Photographer |

The Animal Rescue Foundation held a pets-with-Santa fundraiser on Dec. 4 at the Happy Valley Arcade in Beacon. Seventy-five dogs and their owners showed up, as well as a cat and a bunny. The shelter has seven dogs and 18 cats waiting for adoption.

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. All online comments are moderated, must include your full name and may appear in print. See our guidelines here.