The Animal Rescue Foundation held a pets-with-Santa fundraiser on Dec. 4 at the Happy Valley Arcade in Beacon. Seventy-five dogs and their owners showed up, as well as a cat and a bunny. The shelter has seven dogs and 18 cats waiting for adoption.
The Highlands Current (https://highlandscurrent.org/2022/12/10/santa-and-dog/)
Enjoying your time at HighlandsCurrent.org?
Become a member to support our nonprofit journalism.
Come here often?
Become a member and support The Current. Gifts are tax-deductible.
Enjoying your time at HighlandsCurrent.org?
Support our nonprofit by becoming a member.
Reporter Mike Turton (right) conducts an interview for our podcast.
Reporter Mike Turton (right) conducts an interview for our podcast.
Enjoying your time at HighlandsCurrent.org?
Support our nonprofit by becoming a member.
Students from the Foundry Montessori school spot themselves on the front page while passing our office.