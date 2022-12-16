Around Town (Photos)

SANTA IN TOWN — On Dec. 3, Santa was at Boscobel in Garrison, although he had to move inside because of the rain. He will return on Sunday (Dec. 18).

BOTTLING WINTER — Gabrielle Esposito, a librarian at the Howland Public Library in Beacon, led a workshop on Dec. 8 to make snow globes. Glitter, paint, snowmen, trees, decorations and globes were provided. Here, participants pose with their creations.

SINGING FLOR — Originally from Peru, singer Flor Bromley visited the Desmond-Fish Public Library in Garrison on Dec. 10 to perform songs from North, South and Central America.