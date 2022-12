This feature is designed as a counterweight to all the bad news in the world that weighs people down. We could share a photo of a baby, or a photo of a dog, but we are giving you both. How many newspapers can say that? Michele Hanna of Cold Spring shared this shot of Bella and her grandson, Brennan, watching big sisters Hayley and Maggie get on the school bus. If you have a photo of a baby and a dog, submit it to ed****@hi**************.org.