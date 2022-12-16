New Antenna Will Track Birds

Constitution Marsh installs device

tracking antenna at Constitution MarshThe Constitution Marsh Audubon Center and Sanctuary in Garrison last month installed an antenna to track migratory birds that pass nearby.

The device picks up signals from birds that pass within a few miles of the center and carry a tiny radio tag installed by scientists. The data is then uploaded to motus.org, a global network that helps researchers better understand how and where birds migrate.

New York State funded the receiver, along with three others that will be installed elsewhere in the state, including at the Ramshorn-Livingston Audubon Sanctuary in the Catskills.

