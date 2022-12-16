Philipstown Obituaries

Edith Ehrlich

Edith Ehrlich, 91, of New York City and formerly of Cold Spring, died at home on Dec. 12 following a long illness.

She was the daughter of Arnold and Fannie Askin. Her husband, Daniel Ehrlich, died before her. They were married for 57 years.

An accomplished ceramicist and painter who exhibited locally in the Highlands, and a beloved teacher and prolific philanthropist, Edith valued family above all else.

She is survived by her daughters, Nina Ehrlich-Foley (Joe Foley) and Jennifer Rimmer (David), and four grandchildren: Amy Rimmer, Caroline Rimmer, Dylan Foley and Jackson Foley.

Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday (Dec. 18) at The Riverside at 76th Street and Amsterdam Avenue in New York City. Memorial donations may be made to the San Angelo Museum of Fine Art (samfa.org).

Marion Pietrowski (1924-2022)

Marion H. Pietrowski, 98, a Cold Spring native and longtime resident of Beacon, died at her home on Dec. 11.

She was born Jan. 11, 1924, in New York City, the daughter of Edward and May (Heading) Chrinian. In 1932, she moved with her family to Fishkill, where they had opened a bed-and-breakfast called the Fort Hill Inn. She attended a one-room schoolhouse and graduated from Haldane High School.

After graduation, she worked as a seamstress at Aero Leather, making leather flight suits for the U.S. Army Air Corps. After the war, Marion met and married Robert Pietrowski, a U.S. Navy veteran who served in the Pacific. They made their home in Beacon. He died in 1999.

Marion is survived by several nieces and nephews. Her four siblings died before her. A private funeral service was held at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Newburgh. In honor of Marion’s love of dogs, memorial donations may be made to any animal shelter.