Around Town (Photos)

SAX APPEAL — Premik Russell Tubbs & the Inner Power Quartet performed at Quinn’s in Beacon on Monday (Dec. 19). Tubbs has played with Sting, Lady Gaga, Carlos Santana, Whitney Houston, Herbie Hancock and Jeff Beck, among others. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

BAKE SALE — Distressed by the ongoing news from Ukraine, native sisters Liliya and Tetyana Shylivska held another bake sale at Foodtown on Dec. 17 with homemade Ukrainian cakes and cookies. They raised $3,600 for medical supplies that will be sent to the besieged country. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

STOCKING WINNERS — For the 42nd year, area fire companies presented four elementary students from the Beacon City School District with Christmas stockings filled with gifts, including a smoke detector. This year’s winners were Lilah Larkin (Glenham), Madyson Mericle (South Avenue), Eric Conklin (Forrestal) and Tabitha Biracree (Sargent). Shown with the students are Dave Simmonds and Bob Simmonds of the Lewis Tompkins Hose Co. (Photo provided)

NEW FIRE OFFICERS — The Cold Spring Fire Co. recently elected its officers for 2023. From left are Chief Jeffrey Phillips Jr., Assistant Chief Matthew Steltz, Capt. John Parr, 1st Lt. Matthew Woods and 2nd Lt. Travis Fyfe. In addition, William Etta (not shown) was voted Firefighter of the Year. (Photo provided)

CAROLERS — Carolers from St. Philip’s Episcopal Church visited the Butterfield retirement community on Dec. 16 to spread cheer to residents such as Preston Pittman. (Rain dampened plans to also carol at Chestnut Ridge.) (Photo by Ross Corsair)