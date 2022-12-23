Beacon Obituaries

Andy Palega (1954-2022)

Andrew Gerard Palega, 68, a 32-year resident of Beacon, died Dec. 17 at his home.

Andy was born Jan. 5, 1954, in the Bronx, the son of the Andrew and Muriel (Shields) Palega. On Jan. 3, 1989, in the Bronx, he married the former Patricia Petralia.

Andy was a retired bus operator for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, driving in the Bronx. He retired in 2011. Andy loved sports, especially all New York teams. He was a pool enthusiast, taking meticulous care of his own pool. He also had a love of gadgets and rock music, especially The Eagles.

In addition to his wife, Andy is survived by his children, Nicholas Palega (Shameika Hanson) of Beacon and Elizabeth Gibson (Branden) of Beacon; and his granddaughters, Jordyn and Taylor Gibson.

Family and friends gathered on Dec. 21 at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey in Beacon.

Ray Pavone (1950-2022)

Raymond W. Pavone, 72, a resident of Beacon for 13 years and formerly of Philipstown, died Dec. 22 at Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh.

Ray was born in Peekskill on Aug. 8, 1950, the son of Rudolph and Anne (Bolthem) Pavone. Raymond graduated from Hendrick Hudson High School. On Sept. 25, 1976, at St. Columbanus Church in Cortlandt Manor, he married Patricia Kruse.

Ray worked as a truck driver for more than 30 years at the Putnam County Highway Department. He was a volunteer fireman with the North Highlands Fire Co. in Philipstown for more than 20 years. Ray was an Yankees fan and enjoyed fishing and taking cruises with his wife. He also enjoyed the holidays and making his infamous RayNogg, which will greatly be missed.

Along with his wife of 46 years, Ray is survived by his children, Gregory Pavone and Tammy Pavone; and his grandchildren, Casey Pavone, Sophia Pavone and Alexander Hardt. He is also survived by his sister, Barbara Stewart.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday (Dec. 27) from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Libby Funeral Home, 55 Teller Ave., in Beacon. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. on Wednesday (Dec. 28), followed by interment at Fishkill Rural Cemetery.

Elbert Powell Sr. (1939-2022)

Elbert L. Powell Sr., 83, died Dec. 14.

He was born in LaCrosse, Virginia, on Oct. 18, 1939, the son of Joseph and Verniece (Bugg) Powell Overby and the fifth of their 11 children.

Elbert moved to Beacon in 1955 and it was there that he met his future wife, Normandy Morgan. They were married in 1961.

As a young man, Elbert worked at Chemprene Manufacturing (formerly Chemical Rubber) before joining the U.S. Army in 1960. Upon his discharge two years later, he returned to his job as a machine operator at Chemprene and worked there until his retirement in 2000.

Elbert was a passionate bowler and loved hunting and fishing. He was a longtime member of the Fishermen’s Net Sportsmans Club, as well as the Hebron No. 48 Masonic Lodge, both based in Beacon.

He was the “silent strength” that bound family and friends together, and he was always there to support anyone who needed him, his family said. Elbert was also known for his wonderful personality and his ability to tell a lively story.

Along with his wife of 61 years, Elbert is survived by his children, Elbert “Elbie” Powell Jr. (Paula) of Lagrangeville and Jacqueline “Lynn” McManus (Donald) of Watervliet; and his siblings, Valton “Bobby” Powell, Les Powell, Elvia Powell, Gladys Lewis (Robert), Margaret Powell and Linda Overby.

He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Louise Morgan; his brothers-in-law, Northern Morgan Jr. (Margie) and Marshall Morgan (Barbara), and his sisters-in-law, Brenda Cooper, Marie Davis and Marsha Senk.

Four brothers and a sister died before him, as did his two close friends, Samuel “Bubba” Hall and Lewis Swain Sr.

A service was held Dec. 21 at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel in Newburgh, followed by interment with military honors at Fishkill Rural Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Disabled American Veterans (dav.org) or to a charity of choice.