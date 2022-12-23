First Cannabis Retail to Open

No stores yet in Hudson Valley

The first legal cannabis store will open in the state on Thursday (Dec. 29) in Manhattan, although retail in the Hudson Valley has been delayed by a lawsuit.

The dispensary will be operated by Housing Works, a nonprofit that provides support for people with HIV/AIDS and the homeless and formerly incarcerated.

The cannabis will be supplied to the store and others by 280 licensed farmers.

The storefront, located at 750 Broadway, will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. All proceeds will benefit Housing Works.

The New York State Cannabis Control Board has approved 36 conditional licenses for retail sales, including eight for nonprofits. Earlier this month, the Office of Cannabis Management released guidance for businesses that want to offer delivery.

Cold Spring and Beacon have both approved cannabis retail sales but retail operations in the Hudson Valley and other areas have been delayed by a lawsuit challenging the residency requirement to receive a license.