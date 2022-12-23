Haldane Fall Athletic Honors

BOY’S SOCCER

All-State Small Schools

Ryan Eng-Wong

Section I, All-Section

Ryan Eng-Wong

Clement Grossman

William Sniffen

All-League

Ryan Eng-Wong (MVP)

Matthew Nachamkin

Brandt Robbins

Matthew Silhavy

Max Westphal

Ahmed Dwidar (Coach of the Year)

GIRLS’ SOCCER

All-State, Class C, Second Team

Chloe Rowe

All-League

Sara Ferreira

Finola Kiter

Ruby Poses

Chloe Rowe

CROSS-COUNTRY

All-League

Helen Nichols

Andreia Vasconcelos

Conrad White

GIRLS’ TENNIS

All-League

Amanda Johanson

Caroline Nelson

Ellen O’Hara

Mairead O’Hara

Fiona Shanahan

VOLLEYBALL

All-League

Kate Jordan

Jillian Weinpahl

FOOTBALL

Section I, All-Section

Evan Giachinta (Player of the Year)

Jake Mason

All-League

Luca DiLello

Evan Giachinta

Jake Mason

Dylan Rucker

Erik Stubblefield

Thomas Tucker

Ryan Van Tassel

SCHOLAR-ATHLETES

To receive Scholar-Athlete recognition from the New York State Public High School Athletic Association, a team’s average GPA for 75 percent of the roster must be greater than or equal to 90/100. Here are the Haldane teams that qualified and the number of athletes who achieved the minimum GPA.

Boys’ Soccer (17)

Girls’ Soccer (16)

Girls’ Cross-Country (4)

Girls’ Tennis (15)

Girls’ Volleyball (9)