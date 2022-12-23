Haldane Fall Athletic Honors

BOY’S SOCCER 

All-State Small Schools
Ryan Eng-Wong

Section I, All-Section
Ryan Eng-Wong
Clement Grossman
William Sniffen

All-League
Ryan Eng-Wong (MVP)
Matthew Nachamkin
Brandt Robbins
Matthew Silhavy
Max Westphal
Ahmed Dwidar (Coach of the Year)

GIRLS’ SOCCER 

All-State, Class C, Second Team
Chloe Rowe

All-League
Sara Ferreira
Finola Kiter
Ruby Poses
Chloe Rowe

CROSS-COUNTRY

All-League
Helen Nichols
Andreia Vasconcelos
Conrad White

GIRLS’ TENNIS

All-League
Amanda Johanson
Caroline Nelson
Ellen O’Hara
Mairead O’Hara
Fiona Shanahan

VOLLEYBALL

All-League
Kate Jordan
Jillian Weinpahl

FOOTBALL

Section I, All-Section
Evan Giachinta (Player of the Year)
Jake Mason

All-League
Luca DiLello
Evan Giachinta
Jake Mason
Dylan Rucker
Erik Stubblefield
Thomas Tucker
Ryan Van Tassel

SCHOLAR-ATHLETES
To receive Scholar-Athlete recognition from the New York State Public High School Athletic Association, a team’s average GPA for 75 percent of the roster must be greater than or equal to 90/100. Here are the Haldane teams that qualified and the number of athletes who achieved the minimum GPA.

Boys’ Soccer (17)
Girls’ Soccer (16)
Girls’ Cross-Country (4)
Girls’ Tennis (15)
Girls’ Volleyball (9)

