Last-Minute Giving Guide 2022

While charitable donations help keep critically important community resources in operation year-round, this is the final week to contribute to your favorite nonprofits and receive a deduction on your 2022 taxes.
By one estimate, 30 percent of donations in the U.S. are made in December, and 10 percent in the last 48 hours of the year. The deadline for 2022 is noon on Saturday (Dec. 31) if you are mailing a check or midnight if you use a credit card.
Animals
Animal Rescue Foundation
54 Simmons Lane, Beacon, NY 12508
arfbeacon.org
Dutchess County SPCA
636 Violet Ave., Hyde Park, NY 12538
dcspca.org
Friends of Beacon Dog Park
beacondogpark.org
Guiding Eyes for the Blind
611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598
guidingeyes.org
Mid Hudson Animal Aid
54 Simmons Lane, Beacon, NY 12508
midhudsonanimalaid.org
Putnam County SPCA
P.O. Box 850, Brewster, NY 10509
spcaputnam.org
Putnam Humane Society
P.O. Box 297, Carmel, NY 10512
puthumane.org
Putnam Service Dogs
P.O. Box 573, Brewster, NY 10509
putnamservicedogs.org
Arts, Music & Theater
Beacon Arts
P.O. Box 727, Beacon, NY 12508
beaconarts.org
Chapel Restoration
P.O. Box 43, Cold Spring, NY 10516
chapelrestoration.org
Cold Spring Film Society
192 Main St., Cold Spring, NY 10516
coldspringfilm.org
Collaborative Concepts
collaborativeconcepts.org
Dia:Beacon
3 Beekman St., Beacon, NY 12508
diaart.org
Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing, Garrison, NY 10524
garrisonartcenter.org
Howland Chamber Music Circle
P.O. Box 224, Chelsea, NY 12512
howlandmusic.org
Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St., Beacon, NY 12508
howlandculturalcenter.org
Hudson Valley MOCA
P.O. Box 209, Peekskill, NY 10566
hudsonvalleymoca.org
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
P.O. Box 125, Garrison, NY 10524
hvshakespeare.org
Magazzino Italian Art Foundation
2700 Route 9, Cold Spring, NY 10516
magazzino.art
Manitoga / Russel Wright Design Center
P.O. Box 249, Garrison, NY 10524
visitmanitoga.org
Philipstown Depot Theatre
P.O. Box 221, Garrison, NY 10524
philipstowndepottheatre.org
Sunset Reading Series
P.O. Box 43, Cold Spring, NY 10516
sunsetreadings.org
Education
Beacon High School PTSO
101 Matteawan Road, Beacon, NY 12508
bhsptso.square.site
Foundation for Beacon Schools
P.O. Box 456, Beacon, NY 12508
foundationforbeaconschools.org
Garrison Children’s Education Fund
P.O. Box 262, Garrison, NY 10524
gcef.net
Garrison Institute
P.O. Box 532, Garrison, NY 10524
garrisoninstitute.org
Garrison School PTA
1100 Route 9D, Garrison, NY 10524
gufspta.org
Glenham Elementary PTO
20 Chase Drive, Fishkill, NY 12524
Haldane Arts Alliance
15 Craigside Drive, Cold Spring, NY 10516
haldanearts.org
Haldane Blue Devil Booster Club
15 Craigside Drive, Cold Spring, NY 10516
bit.ly/blue-devil-booster
Haldane PTA
15 Craigside Drive, Cold Spring, NY 10516
haldanepta.org
Haldane School Foundation
P.O. Box 364, Cold Spring, NY 10516
haldaneschoolfoundation.org
JV Forrestal Elementary PTSO
125 Liberty St., Beacon, NY 12508
jvfptso.com
Rombout Middle School PTO
84 Matteawan Road, Beacon, NY 12508
romboutpto.org
Sargent Elementary PTO
29 Education Drive, Beacon, NY 12508
sargentpto.org
South Avenue Elementary PTA
60 South Ave., Beacon, NY 12508
southavenuepta.com
Children & Teens
Beacon Performing Arts Center
327B Main St., Beacon, NY 12508
beaconperformingartscenter.com
Beacon Soccer Club
P.O. Box 802, Beacon, NY 12508
beaconsoccerclub.org
Boy Scouts of America
Greater Hudson Valley Council
P.O. Box 974, Mohegan Lake, NY 10547
ghvbsa.org
Denniston International
256 Main St., Cold Spring, NY 10516
dennistoninternational.org
Friends of Philipstown Recreation
P.O. Box 155, Cold Spring, NY 10516
friendsofphilipstownrecreation.org
Girl Scouts Heart of the Hudson
2 Great Oak Lane, Pleasantville, NY 10570
girlscoutshh.org
Hope for Youth Foundation
P.O. Box 8 | Buchanan, NY 10511
hfyf.org
Land to Learn
P.O. Box 223, Beacon, NY 12508
landtolearn.org
Philipstown Little League
P.O. Box 347, Cold Spring, NY 10516
philipstownlittleleague.com
Philipstown Soccer Club
P.O. Box 231, Cold Spring, NY 10516
Putnam County Children’s Committee
P.O. Box 187, Carmel, NY 10512
pccchildren.org
SHRED Foundation
shredfoundation.org
Surprise Lake Camp
382 Lake Surprise Road, Cold Spring, NY 10516
surpriselake.org
Community
Beacon Community Lions Club
P.O. Box 83, Beacon, NY 12508
Be A Friend Project
P.O. Box 30, Beacon, NY 12508
beafriendproject.org
Cold Spring Farmers’ Market
P.O. Box 325, Cold Spring, NY 10516
csfarmmarket.org
Cold Spring Lions Club
P.O. Box 308, Cold Spring, NY 10516
coldspringlions.org
Community Action Partnership for Dutchess County
77 Cannon St., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
dutchesscap.org
Community Foundations of the Hudson Valley
25 Van Wagner Road, Suite 2
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
communityfoundationshv.org
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Dutchess County
2715 Route 44, Suite 1, Millbrook, NY 12545
ccedutchess.org
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Putnam County
1 Geneva Road, Brewster, NY 10509
putnam.cce.cornell.edu
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Newburgh
125 Washington St., Newburgh, NY 12550
habitatnewburgh.org
Highlands Current Inc.
142 Main St., Cold Spring, NY 10516
highlandscurrent.org
I Am Beacon
P.O. Box 265, Beacon, NY 12508
iambeacon.org
River Pool at Beacon
P.O. Box 173, Beacon, NY 12508
riverpool.org
Spirit of Beacon Day
P.O. Box 821, Beacon, NY 12508
spiritofbeacon.org
United Way of the Dutchess-Orange Region
75 Market St., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
uwdor.org
United Way of Westchester and Putnam
336 Central Park Ave., White Plains, NY 10606
uwwp.org
First Responders
Beacon Volunteer Ambulance Corps
1 Arquilla Dr., Beacon, NY 12508
beaconvac.org
Cold Spring Fire Co. No. 1
154 Main St., Cold Spring, NY 10516
Continental Village Fire Department
12 Spy Pond Road, Garrison, NY 10524
Garrison Volunteer Ambulance Corps
P.O. Box 121, Garrison, NY 10524
supportgarrisonambulance.org
Garrison Volunteer Fire Co.
P.O. Box 252, Garrison, NY 10524
North Highlands Engine Co. No. 1
504 Fishkill Road, Cold Spring, NY 10516
Philipstown Volunteer Ambulance Corps
14 Cedar St., Cold Spring, NY 10516
Historical
Bannerman Castle Trust
P.O. Box 843, Glenham, NY 12527
bannermancastle.org
Beacon Historical Society
P.O. Box 89, Beacon, NY 12508
beaconhistorical.org
Boscobel Restoration
1601 Route 9D, Garrison, NY 10524
boscobel.org
Constitution Island Association
P.O. Box 126, Cold Spring, NY 10516
constitutionisland.org
Dutchess County Historical Society
P.O. Box 88, Poughkeepsie, NY 12602
dchsny.org
Garrison’s Landing Association
P.O. Box 205, Garrison, NY 10524
garrisonslanding.org
Madam Brett Homestead
50 Van Nydeck Ave., Beacon, NY 12508
Mount Gulian Society
145 Sterling St., Beacon, NY 12508
mountgulian.org
Putnam History Museum
63 Chestnut St., Cold Spring, NY 10516
putnamhistorymuseum.org
Hunger
Beacon Community Kitchen
c/o Multi-Services, Inc.
P.O. Box 1285, Beacon, NY 12508
Check: Multi-Services. Memo: BCK
Common Ground Farm
P.O. Box 148, Beacon, NY 12508
commongroundfarm.org
Fareground Community Kitchen
P.O. Box 615, Beacon, NY 12508
fareground.org
Glynwood Center for Regional Food & Farming
P.O. Box 157, Cold Spring, NY 10516
glynwood.org
Philipstown Food Pantry
10 Academy St., Cold Spring, NY 10516
presbychurchcoldspring.org/food-pantry.html
Second Chance Foods
P.O. Box 93, Carmel, NY 10512
secondchancefoods.org
St. Andrew & St. Luke Food Pantry
15 South Ave., Beacon, NY 12508
beacon-episcopal.org/food-pantry
Libraries
Butterfield Public Library
10 Morris Ave., Cold Spring, NY 10516
butterfieldlibrary.org
Desmond-Fish Public Library
472 Route 403, Garrison, NY 10524
desmondfishlibrary.org
Howland Public Library
313 Main St., Beacon, NY 12508
beaconlibrary.org
Natural Resources
Beacon Sloop Club
P.O. Box 527, Beacon, NY 12508
beaconsloop.org
Constitution Marsh Audubon Center
P.O. Box 174, Cold Spring, NY 10516
constitution.audubon.org
Ecological Citizen’s Project
69 South Mountain Pass, Garrison, NY 10524
ecologicalcitizens.org
Friends of Fahnestock and Hudson Highlands State Parks
friendsoffhh.org
Hudson Highland Fjord Trail
c/o Scenic Hudson: 85 Civic Center Plaza, Suite 300, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
hhft.org
Hudson Highlands Land Trust
P.O. Box 226, Garrison, NY 10524
hhlt.org
Hudson River Sloop Clearwater
724 Wolcott Ave., Beacon, NY 12508
clearwater.org
Little Stony Point Citizens Association
P.O. Box 319, Cold Spring, NY 10516
littlestonypoint.org
Natural Heritage Trust
625 Broadway, Albany, NY 12207
naturalheritagetrust.org
Putnam Highlands Audubon Society
P.O. Box 292, Cold Spring, NY 10516
putnamhighlandsaudubon.org
Riverkeeper
20 Secor Road, Ossining, NY 10562
riverkeeper.org
Scenic Hudson
85 Civic Center Plaza, Suite 300, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
scenichudson.org
Stonecrop Gardens
81 Stonecrop Lane, Cold Spring, NY 10516
stonecrop.org
Rehabilitation Services
CoveCare Center
1808 Route 6, Carmel, NY 10512
covecarecenter.org
Philipstown Behavioral Health Hub
P.O. Box 317, Cold Spring, NY 10516
philipstownhub.org
Putnam/Northern Westchester Women’s Resource Center
935 South Lake Blvd., Suite 2, Mahopac, NY 10541
pnwwrc.org
Support Connection
40 Triangle Center, Suite 100, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598
supportconnection.org
Topfield Equestrian Center
115 Stonecrop Lane, Cold Spring, NY 10516
topfieldcenter.org
Veterans
American Legion Post 203
413 Main St., Beacon, NY 12508
American Legion Post 275
10 Cedar St., Cold Spring, NY 10516
Marine Corps League
413 Main St., Beacon, NY 12508
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 666
413 Main St., Beacon, NY 12508
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2362
10 Cedar St., Cold Spring, NY 10516