Last-Minute Giving Guide 2022

While charitable donations help keep critically important community resources in operation year-round, this is the final week to contribute to your favorite nonprofits and receive a deduction on your 2022 taxes.

By one estimate, 30 percent of donations in the U.S. are made in December, and 10 percent in the last 48 hours of the year. The deadline for 2022 is noon on Saturday (Dec. 31) if you are mailing a check or midnight if you use a credit card.

Animals

Animal Rescue Foundation
54 Simmons Lane, Beacon, NY 12508
arfbeacon.org

Dutchess County SPCA
636 Violet Ave., Hyde Park, NY 12538
dcspca.org

Friends of Beacon Dog Park
beacondogpark.org

Guiding Eyes for the Blind
611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598
guidingeyes.org

Mid Hudson Animal Aid
54 Simmons Lane, Beacon, NY 12508
midhudsonanimalaid.org
mid-hudson-animal-aid

Putnam County SPCA
P.O. Box 850, Brewster, NY 10509
spcaputnam.org

Putnam Humane Society
P.O. Box 297, Carmel, NY 10512
puthumane.org

Putnam Service Dogs
P.O. Box 573, Brewster, NY 10509
putnamservicedogs.org

Arts, Music & Theater

Beacon Arts
P.O. Box 727, Beacon, NY 12508
beaconarts.org

Chapel Restoration
P.O. Box 43, Cold Spring, NY 10516
chapelrestoration.org

Cold Spring Film Society
192 Main St., Cold Spring, NY 10516
coldspringfilm.org

Collaborative Concepts
collaborativeconcepts.org

Dia:Beacon
3 Beekman St., Beacon, NY 12508
diaart.org

Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing, Garrison, NY 10524
garrisonartcenter.org

Howland Chamber Music Circle
P.O. Box 224, Chelsea, NY 12512
howlandmusic.org

Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St., Beacon, NY 12508
howlandculturalcenter.org

Hudson Valley MOCA
P.O. Box 209, Peekskill, NY 10566
hudsonvalleymoca.org

Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
P.O. Box 125, Garrison, NY 10524
hvshakespeare.org
hudson valley shakespeare festival

Magazzino Italian Art Foundation
2700 Route 9, Cold Spring, NY 10516
magazzino.art

Manitoga / Russel Wright Design Center
P.O. Box 249, Garrison, NY 10524
visitmanitoga.org

Philipstown Depot Theatre
P.O. Box 221, Garrison, NY 10524
philipstowndepottheatre.org

Sunset Reading Series
P.O. Box 43, Cold Spring, NY 10516
sunsetreadings.org

Education

Beacon High School PTSO
101 Matteawan Road, Beacon, NY 12508
bhsptso.square.site

Foundation for Beacon Schools
P.O. Box 456, Beacon, NY 12508
foundationforbeaconschools.org

Garrison Children’s Education Fund
P.O. Box 262, Garrison, NY 10524
gcef.net

Garrison Institute
P.O. Box 532, Garrison, NY 10524
garrisoninstitute.org

Garrison School PTA
1100 Route 9D, Garrison, NY 10524
gufspta.org

Glenham Elementary PTO
20 Chase Drive, Fishkill, NY 12524

Haldane Arts Alliance
15 Craigside Drive, Cold Spring, NY 10516
haldanearts.org

Haldane Blue Devil Booster Club
15 Craigside Drive, Cold Spring, NY 10516
bit.ly/blue-devil-booster

Haldane PTA
15 Craigside Drive, Cold Spring, NY 10516
haldanepta.org

Haldane School Foundation
P.O. Box 364, Cold Spring, NY 10516
haldaneschoolfoundation.org

JV Forrestal Elementary PTSO
125 Liberty St., Beacon, NY 12508
jvfptso.com

Rombout Middle School PTO
84 Matteawan Road, Beacon, NY 12508
romboutpto.org

Sargent Elementary PTO
29 Education Drive, Beacon, NY 12508
sargentpto.org

South Avenue Elementary PTA
60 South Ave., Beacon, NY 12508
southavenuepta.com

Children & Teens

Beacon Performing Arts Center
327B Main St., Beacon, NY 12508
beaconperformingartscenter.com

Beacon Soccer Club
P.O. Box 802, Beacon, NY 12508
beaconsoccerclub.org

Boy Scouts of America
Greater Hudson Valley Council
P.O. Box 974, Mohegan Lake, NY 10547
ghvbsa.org

Denniston International
256 Main St., Cold Spring, NY 10516
dennistoninternational.org

Friends of Philipstown Recreation
P.O. Box 155, Cold Spring, NY 10516
friendsofphilipstownrecreation.org

Girl Scouts Heart of the Hudson
2 Great Oak Lane, Pleasantville, NY 10570
girlscoutshh.org

Hope for Youth Foundation
P.O. Box 8 | Buchanan, NY 10511
hfyf.org

Land to Learn
P.O. Box 223, Beacon, NY 12508
landtolearn.org
land to learn

Philipstown Little League
P.O. Box 347, Cold Spring, NY 10516
philipstownlittleleague.com

Philipstown Soccer Club
P.O. Box 231, Cold Spring, NY 10516

Putnam County Children’s Committee
P.O. Box 187, Carmel, NY 10512
pccchildren.org

SHRED Foundation
shredfoundation.org

Surprise Lake Camp
382 Lake Surprise Road, Cold Spring, NY 10516
surpriselake.org

Community

Beacon Community Lions Club
P.O. Box 83, Beacon, NY 12508

Be A Friend Project
P.O. Box 30, Beacon, NY 12508
beafriendproject.org

Cold Spring Farmers’ Market
P.O. Box 325, Cold Spring, NY 10516
csfarmmarket.org

Cold Spring Lions Club
P.O. Box 308, Cold Spring, NY 10516
coldspringlions.org

Community Action Partnership for Dutchess County
77 Cannon St., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
dutchesscap.org

Community Foundations of the Hudson Valley
25 Van Wagner Road, Suite 2
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
communityfoundationshv.org

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Dutchess County
2715 Route 44, Suite 1, Millbrook, NY 12545
ccedutchess.org

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Putnam County
1 Geneva Road, Brewster, NY 10509
putnam.cce.cornell.edu

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Newburgh
125 Washington St., Newburgh, NY 12550
habitatnewburgh.org

Highlands Current Inc.
142 Main St., Cold Spring, NY 10516
highlandscurrent.org

I Am Beacon
P.O. Box 265, Beacon, NY 12508
iambeacon.org

River Pool at Beacon
P.O. Box 173, Beacon, NY 12508
riverpool.org

Spirit of Beacon Day
P.O. Box 821, Beacon, NY 12508
spiritofbeacon.org

United Way of the Dutchess-Orange Region
75 Market St., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
uwdor.org

United Way of Westchester and Putnam
336 Central Park Ave., White Plains, NY 10606
uwwp.org

First Responders

Beacon Volunteer Ambulance Corps
1 Arquilla Dr., Beacon, NY 12508
beaconvac.org

Cold Spring Fire Co. No. 1
154 Main St., Cold Spring, NY 10516

Continental Village Fire Department
12 Spy Pond Road, Garrison, NY 10524

Garrison Volunteer Ambulance Corps
P.O. Box 121, Garrison, NY 10524
supportgarrisonambulance.org

Garrison Volunteer Fire Co.
P.O. Box 252, Garrison, NY 10524

North Highlands Engine Co. No. 1
504 Fishkill Road, Cold Spring, NY 10516

Philipstown Volunteer Ambulance Corps
14 Cedar St., Cold Spring, NY 10516

Historical

Bannerman Castle Trust
P.O. Box 843, Glenham, NY 12527
bannermancastle.org

Beacon Historical Society
P.O. Box 89, Beacon, NY 12508
beaconhistorical.org
beacon historical society

Boscobel Restoration
1601 Route 9D, Garrison, NY 10524
boscobel.org

Constitution Island Association
P.O. Box 126, Cold Spring, NY 10516
constitutionisland.org

Dutchess County Historical Society
P.O. Box 88, Poughkeepsie, NY 12602
dchsny.org

Garrison’s Landing Association
P.O. Box 205, Garrison, NY 10524
garrisonslanding.org

Madam Brett Homestead
50 Van Nydeck Ave., Beacon, NY 12508

Mount Gulian Society
145 Sterling St., Beacon, NY 12508
mountgulian.org

Putnam History Museum
63 Chestnut St., Cold Spring, NY 10516
putnamhistorymuseum.org

Hunger

Beacon Community Kitchen
c/o Multi-Services, Inc.
P.O. Box 1285, Beacon, NY 12508
Check: Multi-Services. Memo: BCK

Common Ground Farm
P.O. Box 148, Beacon, NY 12508
commongroundfarm.org

Fareground Community Kitchen
P.O. Box 615, Beacon, NY 12508
fareground.org
fareground

Glynwood Center for Regional Food & Farming
P.O. Box 157, Cold Spring, NY 10516
glynwood.org

Philipstown Food Pantry
10 Academy St., Cold Spring, NY 10516
presbychurchcoldspring.org/food-pantry.html

Second Chance Foods
P.O. Box 93, Carmel, NY 10512
secondchancefoods.org

St. Andrew & St. Luke Food Pantry
15 South Ave., Beacon, NY 12508
beacon-episcopal.org/food-pantry

Libraries

Butterfield Public Library
10 Morris Ave., Cold Spring, NY 10516
butterfieldlibrary.org

Desmond-Fish Public Library
472 Route 403, Garrison, NY 10524
desmondfishlibrary.org

Howland Public Library
313 Main St., Beacon, NY 12508
beaconlibrary.org

Natural Resources

Beacon Sloop Club
P.O. Box 527, Beacon, NY 12508
beaconsloop.org

Constitution Marsh Audubon Center
P.O. Box 174, Cold Spring, NY 10516
constitution.audubon.org
constitution-marsh

Ecological Citizen’s Project
69 South Mountain Pass, Garrison, NY 10524
ecologicalcitizens.org

Friends of Fahnestock and Hudson Highlands State Parks
friendsoffhh.org

Hudson Highland Fjord Trail
c/o Scenic Hudson: 85 Civic Center Plaza, Suite 300, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
hhft.org

Hudson Highlands Land Trust
P.O. Box 226, Garrison, NY 10524
hhlt.org

Hudson River Sloop Clearwater
724 Wolcott Ave., Beacon, NY 12508
clearwater.org

Little Stony Point Citizens Association
P.O. Box 319, Cold Spring, NY 10516
littlestonypoint.org
little stony point 2

Natural Heritage Trust
625 Broadway, Albany, NY 12207
naturalheritagetrust.org

Putnam Highlands Audubon Society
P.O. Box 292, Cold Spring, NY 10516
putnamhighlandsaudubon.org

Riverkeeper
20 Secor Road, Ossining, NY 10562
riverkeeper.org

Scenic Hudson
85 Civic Center Plaza, Suite 300, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
scenichudson.org

Stonecrop Gardens
81 Stonecrop Lane, Cold Spring, NY 10516
stonecrop.org

Rehabilitation Services

CoveCare Center
1808 Route 6, Carmel, NY 10512
covecarecenter.org

Philipstown Behavioral Health Hub
P.O. Box 317, Cold Spring, NY 10516
philipstownhub.org

Putnam/Northern Westchester Women’s Resource Center
935 South Lake Blvd., Suite 2, Mahopac, NY 10541
pnwwrc.org

Support Connection
40 Triangle Center, Suite 100, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598
supportconnection.org

Topfield Equestrian Center
115 Stonecrop Lane, Cold Spring, NY 10516
topfieldcenter.org

Veterans

American Legion Post 203
413 Main St., Beacon, NY 12508

American Legion Post 275
10 Cedar St., Cold Spring, NY 10516

Marine Corps League
413 Main St., Beacon, NY 12508

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 666
413 Main St., Beacon, NY 12508

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2362
10 Cedar St., Cold Spring, NY 10516

