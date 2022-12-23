Letter: Galef Says Thanks

After 30 years as a member of the New York State Assembly, I will be retiring at the end of 2022.

I want to say thank you to my constituents and other residents throughout Westchester and Putnam counties for giving me the opportunity to be in elected office and to represent you in Albany. Your support on election days, as well as your constant input on state issues that mattered to you, made a real difference in what I could accomplish on your behalf.

I believe so strongly in our democratic process and the important role of government in our lives. We always need to express our views, even if we differ with others, but in a respectful way.

May the New Year be a good one for our local, state and federal representatives and for each of you.

Sandy Galef, Albany

Galef represents District 95, which includes Philipstown.