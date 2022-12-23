Minimum Wage to Rise Dec. 31

$1 more an hour in Hudson Valley

The minimum hourly wage will rise $1, to $14.20, on Dec. 31 outside of New York City, Long Island and Westchester County. The minimum wage for home care aides will rise to $16.20 per hour.

The state minimum wage increases are calculated based on where an individual works and their industry. Workers in New York City, Long Island and Westchester currently earn at least $15 per hour.

The increases for the remainder of the state are based on percentage increases determined by the director of the Division of the Budget in consultation with the Department of Labor following an annual review of the state economy and the labor market.