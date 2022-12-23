Shakespeare Fest Announces 2023 Season

Includes Love’s Labor’s Lost, Henry V

The Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival has announced its lineup for the 2023 season. Tickets go on sale on March.

The two plays from June to September will be Love’s Labor’s Lost, directed by Amanda Dehnert with an original pop score by herself and Andre Pleuss; and Henry V, starring Emily Ota and directed by Davis McCallum. In addition, Eva Steinmetz will direct the world premiere in September of Penelope, a reimaging of The Odyssey with music and lyrics by Alex Bechtel and the book by Bechtel, Steinmetz and Grace Mclean.