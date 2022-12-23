Varsity Roundup

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Beacon got to enjoy a couple of feel-good home wins, rolling, 80-44, on Dec. 16 over Liberty, and defeating Port Jervis, 68-47, on Tuesday (Dec. 20).

Against Port Jervis, the Bulldogs took command early, leading 23-11 after one quarter, and 43-23 at the half.

Dylan Howard led Beacon with 17 points and nine rebounds; Joe Battle added 16 points and eight rebounds; Darien Gillins scored 14 points; and Adrian Beato had nine rebounds and seven points.

“We had about as good a first half as we can,” said Coach Patrick Schetter. “We executed well. In the third quarter we came out a little slow, but we dialed it back up going into the fourth.

“Dylan had an all-around solid game,” Schetter added. “‘Macho’ Battle was phenomenal on both ends, and Darien Gillins had a game where he we gave him the ball and he scored early. Those guys carried us in this one.”

Against Liberty, the hosts were in charge from the opening tip. Howard led the offense with 17 points, Battle had 12 and Beato added eight.

“Our guys showed me something with their physicality and toughness,” said Schetter. “Our defense led to offense in that game. Beato facilitated, he distributed the ball well, and put guys in good position to score.

“I love the way we’re playing right now,” the coach said.

Beacon (3-0) was scheduled to visit Goshen on Thursday (Dec. 22) and to play Franklin Roosevelt on Tuesday (Dec. 27) in the opener of an eight-team tournament at Lourdes.

Haldane, meanwhile, picked up a 65-53 win over Pleasantville on Monday (Dec. 19) on the road. Ben Bozsik led the Blue Devils with 16 points, followed by Matteo Cervone (15), Will Bradley (13) and Ryan Eng-Wong (10).

Haldane (3-3) will travel to Chester on Thursday (Dec. 29).

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Beacon defeated Newburgh Free Academy, 46-28, on Monday (Dec. 19) behind Reilly Landisi’s 15 points. Lila Burke added 11 and Daveya Rodriguez had six.

“Getting a win against NFA, especially on the road, is never easy,” said Coach Christina Dahl. “Despite early foul trouble, Reilly sparked our offense and Lila knocked down some big shots. Daveya played a very unselfish game, dishing out six assists, and Rory LaDue and Devyn Kelly helped to lead the charge on defense.”

Beacon (3-3) is scheduled to visit Port Jervis on Jan. 4.

Haldane dropped a 62-36 decision on Wednesday (Dec. 21) at home to Westlake. The Blue Devils (1-3) are scheduled to face Brewster on Wednesday (Dec. 28) in a tournament at Carmel High School and will play again the next day.

WRESTLING

Beacon picked up a 60-16 dual meet victory on Wednesday (Dec. 21) at home over Franklin Roosevelt, with most of the Bulldogs earning wins by pin, including Jude Betancourt at 138 (14-1 on the season), Jaden Calloway at 215 (15-0), Brody Timm at 160 (4-1), Aiden Buggs at 126, Brandon Martinez at 132 (10-5) and Michael Varian at 285 (13-3).

Coach Ron Tompkins said his squad is still learning but has performed well.

“We’re young, but they’ve been working hard,” he said. “Callaway has been steady the whole season. He comes at you the second you’re on the mat. Betancourt and Timm have both been consistent. And Jaiere Newton (a ninth-grader wrestling at 145 pounds) has been improving every match.”

The Bulldogs (9-6) are scheduled to travel to Monticello on Jan. 4.

WINTER TRACK

Beacon was at the Armory in Manhattan on Wednesday (Dec. 21) for the Section IX Holiday Classic, with Damani DeLoatch winning the triple jump (41-3) and taking fourth in the long jump (19-7).

Henry Reinke ran a 4:43 mile anchor leg and Andre Alzate ran a 54-second 400 in the boys’ distance medley relay. Jonah Mensch ran a personal best 8.60 seconds in the 55-meter hurdles to finish eighth.

The next meet will be the Pearl River Invite on Tuesday (Dec. 27) at Rockland Community College. Haldane will also be there.

BOWLING

The Beacon boys’ and girls’ teams both fell to Kingston, 5-0, on Monday (Dec. 19) but defeated Highland the next day. The boys won, 3-2, and the girls, 5-0.

The boys (3-2) and girls (3-2) return to the lanes on Jan. 6 against Saugerties.

BOYS’ SWIMMING

Beacon fell to Rhinebeck, 89-78, on Dec. 12 and to Red Hook, 92-71, on Monday (Dec. 19).

Against Red Hook, Bryce Manning won the 100-meter breaststroke in 1:14.34 and the 400-meter freestyle relay team of Manning, Carlos Lazo, Fionn Fehilly and Ronnie Anzonvino won in 4:07.91.

Against Rhinebeck, Anzonvino won the 50-meter freestyle in 25.92 and the 100-meter freestyle in 1:00.05; Lazo won the 100-meter breaststroke in 1:16.56; and the 200-meter freestyle relay team of Anzovino, Manning, Imroz Ali and Lazo won in 1:47.32.

The Bulldogs (1-3) traveled to Newburgh Free Academy on Wednesday (Dec. 21) and will host Goshen on Jan. 3.

Haldane fall Athletic Honors

BOY’S SOCCER

All-State Small Schools

Ryan Eng-Wong

Section 1, All-Section

Ryan Eng-Wong

Clement Grossman

William Sniffen

All-League

Ryan Eng-Wong (MVP)

Matthew Nachamkin

Brandt Robbins

Matthew Silhavy

Max Westphal

Ahmed Dwidar (Coach of the Year)

GIRLS’ SOCCER

All-State, Class C, Second Team

Chloe Rowe

All-League

Sara Ferreira

Finola Kiter

Ruby Poses

Chloe Rowe

CROSS-COUNTRY

All-League

Helen Nichols

Andreia Vasconcelos

Conrad White

GIRLS’ TENNIS

All-League

Amanda Johanson

Caroline Nelson

Ellen O’Hara

Mairead O’Hara

Fiona Shanahan

VOLLEYBALL

All-League

Kate Jordan

Jillian Weinpahl

FOOTBALL

Section 1, All-Section

Evan Giachinta (Player of the Year)

Jake Mason

All-League

Luca DiLello

Evan Giachinta

Jake Mason

Dylan Rucker

Erik Stubblefield

Thomas Tucker

Ryan Van Tassel

SCHOLAR-ATHLETES

To receive Scholar-Athlete recognition from the New York State Public High School Athletic Association, a team’s average GPA for 75 percent of the roster must be greater than or equal to 90/100. Here are the Haldane teams that qualified and the number of athletes who achieved the minimum GPA.

Boys’ Soccer (17)

Girls’ Soccer (16)

Girls’ Cross-Country (4)

Girls’ Tennis (15)

Girls’ Volleyball (9)