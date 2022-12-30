Beacon Obituaries

Gene Larkin Jr. (1927-2022)

Eugene J. Larkin Jr., 95, a lifelong resident of Beacon, died Dec. 23.

He was born July 4, 1927, in Beacon, the son of Eugene and Elizabeth (Keto) Larkin. After graduating from Beacon High School, he joined the U.S. Navy in 1945. Using the G.I. Bill, Gene graduated from Bennet Junior College.

Gene began his career at DeLaval Co. in Poughkeepsie before working for IBM in East Fishkill, where he remained until his retirement. Gene was a communicant of St. Joachim-St. John Church. He was frugal but generous to others.

He is survived by his nieces and nephews. His siblings, Elizabeth LaColla, Joseph Larkin and Thomas “Tippy” Larkin died before him.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Dec. 27 at St. Joachim’s Church, followed by interment with military honors at St. Joachim Cemetery.

Donna Mastrantuono (1946-2022)

Donna Lee Mastrantuono, 76, a longtime resident of Beacon, died Dec. 23 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie.

She was born March 20, 1946, in Ossining, the daughter of Joseph and Elizabeth (Zerilla) Connors. She married Juan “Tony” Antonio Mastrantuono on April 24, 1976, in Scarborough. He died in 2013.

Donna is survived by her daughter, Samantha Lee Ann Corsa (Martin Jr.) of Wappingers Falls, and her brother, Joseph Connors (Mary), who lives in Alaska.

A funeral service was held at the Riverview Funeral Home in Beacon on Dec. 29 at 10 a.m., followed by interment at St. Joachim Cemetery.

Roger Pavelock (1962-2022)

Roger Lee Pavelock, 60, a longtime resident of Beacon, died Dec. 26, surrounded by family members.

He was born Oct. 24, 1962, in Beacon, the son of Frank and Amy (Warren) Pavelock. He most recently worked at the Best Western in Poughkeepsie as a painter.

Roger had many hobbies, including four-wheeling, painting, camping and hosting barbecues He also enjoyed watching NASCAR, going to street fairs and joking around. One of his greatest joys was his dog, Jackson.

He is survived by his daughter, Sharon Pavelock; granddaughters, Arianna Santiago and Addison Pavelock; and siblings, Margaret McKeon (Ronald), Frank Pavelock and Amy Powlis.

A funeral service will be held Dec. 31 at 10 a.m. at McHoul Funeral Home, 1089 Main St., in Fishkill, with interment to follow at St. Joachim Cemetery in Beacon.

Vincent Stoll (1948-2022)

Vincent N. Stoll, 74, died Dec. 21 at the Fishkill Center for Rehabilitation & Nursing.

He was born Feb. 14, 1948, in Kingston, he is the son of Vincent and Rolanda Stoll. Vincent worked as a tool and die maker for IBM.

Vincent is survived by his children: Vincent Stoll (Susan) of West Hurley; Glen Stoll (Tammy) of Pleasant Valley and Kathryn Osterhoudt of Hurley; and six grandchildren. His former wife, Carolyn Osterhoudt, and his son, Paul Stoll, died before him.

Leonides Velez (1939-2022)

Leonides Colon Velez, 83, a longtime resident of Beacon, died Dec. 22 at Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh.

Leonides was born on March 20, 1939, in Anasco, Puerto Rico, the daughter of Antonio Colon and Telefora Velez. She held several manufacturing jobs and was a dedicated advocate for others in Anasco, volunteering at homeless and battered-women’s shelters.

She is survived by her sons, Moises Galarza and Luis Galarza; her grandchildren; and her siblings, Denora DeJesus, Julia Ramos and Emmanuel Colon. Her husband, Emilio Gonzalez, and her sister, Myrna Rodriguez, died before her.

A funeral service was held Dec. 30 at Tabernacle of Christ Church in Beacon, followed by interment at Fishkill Rural Cemetery.