Group serves Dutchess, Putnam

The Community Foundations of the Hudson Valley announced it has awarded more than $130,000 to nonprofits in Dutchess, Putnam and Ulster counties.

In the Beacon area, the grantees were Common Ground Farm, Fareground Community Kitchen and the Howland Chamber Music Circle. In Philipstown, they were the Ecological Citizen’s Project, Garrison Art Center, Manitoga, Philipstown Behavioral Health Hub and Putnam History Museum.