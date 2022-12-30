Start Reading Now

January book club selections
Abe Lincoln/Civil War Book Club
THURS 5, 7 P.M.
Every Drop of Blood, by Edward Achorn
Lincoln Depot Museum, 10 S. Water St., Peekskill
Email Li*************@gm***.com.
Butterfield Book Club
MON 9, 7 P.M.
Christine Falls, by Benjamin Black
Butterfield Library, Cold Spring
Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.
Café con Libros
TUES 10, 10:30 A.M.
En Busca de Emma, by Armando Lucas Correa
Discussion conducted in Spanish.
Howland Public Library, Beacon
Register at beaconlibrary.org/calendar.
Helen Savoit Book Club
TUES 10, 1:30 P.M.
Fool, by Christopher Moore
Howland Public Library, Beacon
Register at beaconlibrary.org/calendar.
Percy Jackson Book Club (Grades 5+)
TUES 10, 3:15 P.M.
The Son of Neptune, by Rick Riordan
Butterfield Library, Cold Spring
Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.
Trophy Life Book Club
THURS 19, 6 P.M.
The Night Watchman, by Louise Erdich
Winner of 2021 Pulitzer for Fiction
Howland Public Library, Beacon
Register at beaconlibrary.org/calendar.
Elementary Book Club (Grades 2-4)
TUES 24, 3:15 P.M.
Dragons and Marshmallows, by Asia Citro
Butterfield Library, Cold Spring
Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.
Tween Book Club (Grades 6-8)
WED 25, 3:30 P.M.
The Parker Inheritance, by Varian Johnson
Howland Public Library, Beacon
Register at beaconlibrary.org/calendar.
Scream Teens Book Club (Grades 9-12)
THURS 26, 6 P.M.
The Mary Shelley Club, by Goldy Moldavsky
Howland Public Library, Beacon
Register at beaconlibrary.org/calendar.
Beacon Book Club
THURS 26, 7:30 P.M.
The Unbearable Lightness of Being, by Milan Kunderas
Sukhothai, 516 Main St.
Register at meetup.com/Beacon-BookClub.
Harry Potter Book Club (Grades 4+)
FRI 27, 3:15 P.M.
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, by J.K. Rowling
Butterfield Library, Cold Spring
Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.
Book Buds Book Club (Grades 3-5)
TUES 31, 6 P.M.
Fart Quest, by Aaron Reynolds
Howland Public Library, Beacon
Register at beaconlibrary.org/calendar.