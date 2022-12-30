Start Reading Now

January book club selections

Abe Lincoln/Civil War Book Club

THURS 5, 7 P.M.

Every Drop of Blood, by Edward Achorn

Lincoln Depot Museum, 10 S. Water St., Peekskill

Email Li*************@gm***.com.

Butterfield Book Club

MON 9, 7 P.M.

Christine Falls, by Benjamin Black

Butterfield Library, Cold Spring

Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.

Café con Libros

TUES 10, 10:30 A.M.

En Busca de Emma, by Armando Lucas Correa

Discussion conducted in Spanish.

Howland Public Library, Beacon

Register at beaconlibrary.org/calendar.

Helen Savoit Book Club

TUES 10, 1:30 P.M.

Fool, by Christopher Moore

Howland Public Library, Beacon

Register at beaconlibrary.org/calendar.

Percy Jackson Book Club (Grades 5+)

TUES 10, 3:15 P.M.

The Son of Neptune, by Rick Riordan

Butterfield Library, Cold Spring

Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.

Trophy Life Book Club

THURS 19, 6 P.M.

The Night Watchman, by Louise Erdich

Winner of 2021 Pulitzer for Fiction

Howland Public Library, Beacon

Register at beaconlibrary.org/calendar.

Elementary Book Club (Grades 2-4)

TUES 24, 3:15 P.M.

Dragons and Marshmallows, by Asia Citro

Butterfield Library, Cold Spring

Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.

Tween Book Club (Grades 6-8)

WED 25, 3:30 P.M.

The Parker Inheritance, by Varian Johnson

Howland Public Library, Beacon

Register at beaconlibrary.org/calendar.

Scream Teens Book Club (Grades 9-12)

THURS 26, 6 P.M.

The Mary Shelley Club, by Goldy Moldavsky

Howland Public Library, Beacon

Register at beaconlibrary.org/calendar.

Beacon Book Club

THURS 26, 7:30 P.M.

The Unbearable Lightness of Being, by Milan Kunderas

Sukhothai, 516 Main St.

Register at meetup.com/Beacon-BookClub.

Harry Potter Book Club (Grades 4+)

FRI 27, 3:15 P.M.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, by J.K. Rowling

Butterfield Library, Cold Spring

Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.

Book Buds Book Club (Grades 3-5)

TUES 31, 6 P.M.

Fart Quest, by Aaron Reynolds

Howland Public Library, Beacon

Register at beaconlibrary.org/calendar.