State Distributes Arts Grants

Local groups receive $300K

The New York State Council on the Arts recently announced more than $300,000 in grants for arts organizations in the Highlands.

The money is part of $45 million being given to 1,200 organizations and 426 artists, the state said.

Local recipients include the Garrison Art Center ($30,000), Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival ($40,000), Hudson Valley Center for Contemporary Art in Peekskill ($25,000), Manitoga ($30,000), Paramount Hudson Valley in Peekskill ($59,500), Philipstown Depot Theatre ($40,000), Putnam Arts Council ($37,750) and Storm King Art Center in New Windsor ($49,500).