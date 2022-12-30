The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan (ca******@hi**************.org)

For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

COMMUNITY

SUN 1

First-Day Hike

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Little Stony Point

3011 Route 9D

facebook.com/littlestonypoint

Take a 1- or 3-mile naturalist-led hike and enjoy live music and refreshments. Hikes begin at 11:30 a.m.

SUN 1

First-Day Hike

WAPPINGERS FALLS

1 – 3 p.m. Stony Kill Farm

79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org

Meet at the Woodland trailhead for a 2-mile moderate hike that will include views of Mount Beacon.

SUN 1

First-Day Hike

POUGHKEEPSIE

1 – 3 p.m. Walkway Over the Hudson

61 Parker Ave. | walkway.org

Enjoy the views from 1,200 feet over the river on the 1.3-mile pedestrian bridge.

MON 2

Audubon Christmas Bird Count

PUTNAM

Midnight to Noon

facebook.com/putnamhighlandsaudubon

Email Charlie Roberto at ch*******@gm***.com to volunteer to inventory sightings during this annual event.





KIDS & FAMILY

THURS 5

Poetry Club

COLD SPRING

2:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Students in grades 5 and up are invited to practice writing poetry, with the goal of developing original pieces and ideas.

MUSIC

SAT 31

Almost Queen

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The four-piece band will deliver a tribute to Queen. The opening act is Steve Leonard. Cost: $37.50 to $89.50





SAT 31

TimePiece / Low Fiction/ Cold Heaven

BEACON

9 p.m. Quinn’s

330 Main St. | 845-202-7447

facebook.com/QuinnsBeacon

Between sets, DJ Felonious Monk will spin at this New Year’s Eve party.

SAT 31

Chris O’Leary Band

BEACON

9:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The band will perform music from its latest release, 7 Minutes Late. The Dan Brother Band opens. Cost: $50 ($135 with dinner)

FRI 6

Black Magic

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Led by guitarist Dan Garcia, the band will pay tribute to the music of Santana.

Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SAT 7

Sharkey & The Sparks

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Sharkey McEwen and his band will play music from the 1960s and ’70s. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SUN 8

Open Mic Finals

BEACON

5:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

This is the invitational round of the long-running open mic series hosted by Chihoe Hahn.

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 7

Eagle Walk

OSSINING

9 a.m. Croton boat ramp

1600 Spring Valley Road

teatown.org

Charlie Roberto will lead this walk to watch eagles along the Hudson River.

SAT 7

Kakizome

POUGHKEEPSIE

1:30 & 2:45 p.m. Arts Mid-Hudson

9 Vassar St. | 845-454-3222

artsmidhudson.org

This annual calligraphy workshop will teach Japanese “First Writing of the Year” for resolutions and hopes in a ritualized way using kanji. There will two sessions for groups of 20 participants. Registration required.





SAT 7

Organizing as Anti-Colonialism

NEWBURGH

2 – 5 p.m. Safe Harbors of the Hudson

111 Broadway | forgeproject.com

Panelists will discuss solutions for activists connecting gentrification and colonialism. The series is organized by Forge Project, a Native-led education initiative focused on arts and de-colonial education.

CIVIC

TUES 3

School Board

Cold Spring

7 p.m. Auditorium

15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254

haldaneschool.org

TUES 3

Putnam Legislature

CARMEL

7 p.m. Historic Courthouse

44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800

putnamcountyny.com

WED 4

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall

85 Main St. | 845-265-3611

coldspringny.gov

WED 4

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School

1100 Route 9D | 845-424-3689

gufs.org

THURS 5

Town Board

PHILIPSTOWN

7:30 p.m. Town Hall

238 Main St. | 845-265-5200

philipstown.com