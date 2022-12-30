The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan (ca******@hi**************.org)
COMMUNITY
SUN 1
First-Day Hike
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Little Stony Point
3011 Route 9D
facebook.com/littlestonypoint
Take a 1- or 3-mile naturalist-led hike and enjoy live music and refreshments. Hikes begin at 11:30 a.m.
SUN 1
First-Day Hike
WAPPINGERS FALLS
1 – 3 p.m. Stony Kill Farm
79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org
Meet at the Woodland trailhead for a 2-mile moderate hike that will include views of Mount Beacon.
SUN 1
First-Day Hike
POUGHKEEPSIE
1 – 3 p.m. Walkway Over the Hudson
61 Parker Ave. | walkway.org
Enjoy the views from 1,200 feet over the river on the 1.3-mile pedestrian bridge.
MON 2
Audubon Christmas Bird Count
PUTNAM
Midnight to Noon
facebook.com/putnamhighlandsaudubon
Email Charlie Roberto at ch*******@gm***.com to volunteer to inventory sightings during this annual event.
KIDS & FAMILY
THURS 5
Poetry Club
COLD SPRING
2:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Students in grades 5 and up are invited to practice writing poetry, with the goal of developing original pieces and ideas.
MUSIC
SAT 31
Almost Queen
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The four-piece band will deliver a tribute to Queen. The opening act is Steve Leonard. Cost: $37.50 to $89.50
SAT 31
TimePiece / Low Fiction/ Cold Heaven
BEACON
9 p.m. Quinn’s
330 Main St. | 845-202-7447
facebook.com/QuinnsBeacon
Between sets, DJ Felonious Monk will spin at this New Year’s Eve party.
SAT 31
Chris O’Leary Band
BEACON
9:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The band will perform music from its latest release, 7 Minutes Late. The Dan Brother Band opens. Cost: $50 ($135 with dinner)
FRI 6
Black Magic
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Led by guitarist Dan Garcia, the band will pay tribute to the music of Santana.
Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SAT 7
Sharkey & The Sparks
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Sharkey McEwen and his band will play music from the 1960s and ’70s. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SUN 8
Open Mic Finals
BEACON
5:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
This is the invitational round of the long-running open mic series hosted by Chihoe Hahn.
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 7
Eagle Walk
OSSINING
9 a.m. Croton boat ramp
1600 Spring Valley Road
teatown.org
Charlie Roberto will lead this walk to watch eagles along the Hudson River.
SAT 7
Kakizome
POUGHKEEPSIE
1:30 & 2:45 p.m. Arts Mid-Hudson
9 Vassar St. | 845-454-3222
artsmidhudson.org
This annual calligraphy workshop will teach Japanese “First Writing of the Year” for resolutions and hopes in a ritualized way using kanji. There will two sessions for groups of 20 participants. Registration required.
SAT 7
Organizing as Anti-Colonialism
NEWBURGH
2 – 5 p.m. Safe Harbors of the Hudson
111 Broadway | forgeproject.com
Panelists will discuss solutions for activists connecting gentrification and colonialism. The series is organized by Forge Project, a Native-led education initiative focused on arts and de-colonial education.
CIVIC
TUES 3
School Board
Cold Spring
7 p.m. Auditorium
15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254
haldaneschool.org
TUES 3
Putnam Legislature
CARMEL
7 p.m. Historic Courthouse
44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800
putnamcountyny.com
WED 4
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall
85 Main St. | 845-265-3611
coldspringny.gov
WED 4
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School
1100 Route 9D | 845-424-3689
gufs.org
THURS 5
Town Board
PHILIPSTOWN
7:30 p.m. Town Hall
238 Main St. | 845-265-5200
philipstown.com