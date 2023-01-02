Adam Huston (1934-2023)

Adam R. Huston, 88, a longtime Cold Spring resident, died Jan. 1 at his home, surrounded by family members.

He was born July 30, 1934, in Newburgh, the son of Adam and Gertrude (Wilkinson) Huston. He married Santa Frisenda on June 3, 1962, at Our Lady of Loretto in Cold Spring. She died in 2007.

After graduating from Newburgh Free Academy, Adam attended banking courses at the University of Massachusetts, University of Connecticut, University of New Hampshire and the Poughkeepsie chapter of the American Institute of Banking.

He had a long career in banking, working primarily as a mortgage servicing officer and manager of the Red Oaks Mill and Beacon offices of the Albany Savings Bank. He was a state-certified and licensed real estate appraiser and staff appraiser. He retired in 1996 after 34 years in the industry.

He was a former member of the American Institute of Banking, Society of Real Estate Appraisers, Cold Spring Lions Club and Cold Spring Chamber of Commerce.

Adam served in the U.S. Air Force with the 50th Troop Carrier Squadron in the U.S. and the 6483 Flightline Maintenance Squadron in Japan, being being discharged as an Airman 2nd class.

He is survived by his daughter, Santa Warren (Scott) and his grandchildren, Sarah, Seth and Sydney Warren. Three siblings died before him.

Friends may call on Wednesday (Jan. 4) from 5 to 8 p.m. at Clinton Funeral Home, 21 Parrott St., in Cold Spring. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Loretto, 24 Fair St., followed by interment with military honors at Cold Spring Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org).