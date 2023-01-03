Arrest Made in Beacon Fire

Previous tenant charged with arson

A Beacon man has been arrested and charged with starting the fire that destroyed a three-story house at 925 Wolcott Ave. on Tuesday (Jan. 3), the same day the man was due in court for an eviction hearing.

Brian P. Atkinson, 56, was charged with one count of third-degree arson, two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment and two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, all felonies. He was awaiting arraignment Tuesday afternoon in Beacon City Court.

Beacon police and firefighters responded to the house, which was fully engulfed by flames, at 6:23 a.m. on Tuesday. The house was unoccupied and under construction; police said in a statement that Atkinson is currently homeless but had been a previous tenant.

According to court records, Atkinson was scheduled to be in City Court on Tuesday for eviction proceedings which had been filed against him for non-payment of rent on Dec. 21 by the building’s landlord.

Beacon firefighters remained on the scene for hours to extinguish hot spots before the building was razed by a local contractor. No injuries were reported, but two nearby residences — one on Wolcott and another on Sargent Avenue — sustained exterior heat damage.

Firefighters from the Village of Fishkill, Castle Point and Glenham provided assistance, along with Ambulnz, Beacon Volunteer Ambulance, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office and MTA police. Rombout and Chelsea firefighters provided standby coverage in the city.

The fire remains under investigation by Beacon police, the Dutchess Sheriff’s Office and the Dutchess Fire Investigation Division.