Beacon police investigating

The body of a man in his 50s was discovered in the woods off of Teller Avenue at about noon on Sunday (Jan. 1), according to the City of Beacon Police Department.

The body was taken to the Dutchess County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. Police said the investigation is ongoing and no further information would be released pending notification to family members.

Police asked anyone with information to call the detective division at 845-838-5061.