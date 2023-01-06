Ruth Ritter (1949-2022)

Ruth Ritter, 73, a former Cold Spring resident, died Dec. 31 in Marlow, Oklahoma.

She was born Jan. 1, 1949, in Greenfield, Massachusetts, the daughter of Earl and Nancy (Leaf) Upton. After growing up in Cold Spring and graduating from Haldane High School, she earned her a bachelor’s degree in education.

Ruth came to Oklahoma in 1976 to be near her sister and attended Oklahoma University and received her Oklahoma teaching degree. She married Richard Ritter on July 8, 1978, and for the next 35 years she taught almost every grade at Lincoln Elementary School before retiring.

She and Rick moved to Marlow in the summer of 1995. They were members of the Harley Owners Group (HOG) and Ruth was a member of the Professional Education Association of Lawton and served as president of Alpha Delta Kappa Alumni Eta Chapter from 2014 until 2016. She was a great baker and cook, and enjoyed quilting and ironing.

Along with her husband, she is survived by her son, Thomas Ritter (Nicole) of Lawton, Oklahoma; her grandchildren, Thomas Ritter and Wesley Ritter, both of Elgin, Oklahoma; and her siblings: Sandy Murphy (Wayne); David Upson (Mary Ann) and E. Carl Updon (Mary Jo).

A memorial service will be held on Saturday (Jan. 7) at the Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel.