Varsity Roundup

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Beacon won at Port Jervis, 46-19, on Wednesday (Jan. 4) for Coach Christina Dahl’s 200th career victory.

“The team and I are proud to share this meaningful moment with her, and are grateful for her years of dedication to the program,” said Assistant Coach Michael Carofano.

Lila Burke led the Bulldogs with nine points, Reilly Landisi added seven, and Daveya Rodroguez and Shy’Anne Kush each had six.

Beacon (4-3) gave Dahl her 201st win, 34-23, at Minisink Valley on Thursday and will host Washingtonville on Monday (Jan. 9) at 4:15 p.m.

Haldane improved its record to 3-4 with a win on Wednesday over North Salem, 42-39. The Blue Devils trailed by double digits for most of the game but rallied in the second half. The team visits Yorktown today (Jan. 6) and Croton-Harmon on Tuesday.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Beacon celebrated the new year by winning, 66-52, at O’Neill High School on Tuesday (Jan. 3). Adrian Beato paced the Bulldogs with 16 points, followed by Joe Battle with 11 and Darien Gillins with 10.

“That was probably the best all-around game we’ve played this year,” said Coach Patrick Schetter. “The defensive intensity was there, and offensively we moved the ball well.”

Beacon (5-3) was scheduled to travel to Minisink Valley on Thursday (Jan. 5) and will host Chester on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.

Haldane traveled to North Salem on Wednesday (Jan. 4) and came home with a 59-30 victory. Matteo Cervone scored 17, followed by Matt Nachamkin (13), Will Bradley (12), Ben Bozsik (8) and Michael Murray (6).

“We focused on defense and rebounding,” Haldane Coach Joe Virgadamo said. “We held them to 12 points in the first half, we were moving our feet on defense and it paid off. It’s fun to see the progress we’re making.”

In a 67-56 win over Chester on Dec. 29, Cervone scored a season-high 29 points while Nachamkin had a career-best 23.

Haldane (5-3) is scheduled to host Pearl River today (Jan. 6) at 7:30 p.m. and Croton-Harmon on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m.