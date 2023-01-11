Beacon Police Blotter

Select incidents from November

Beacon officers responded to 690 calls, including 31 auto crashes and 12 domestic disputes.

Editor’s note: The information here is provided to The Current by the Beacon Police Department. It may not be complete; although state law generally treats police blotter records as public records, the department has in the past removed information about serious incidents at its discretion. The Current also removes reports of traffic violations with the exception of accusations of driving while intoxicated.

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Following a report of an attempted burglary on Teller Avenue, Christopher T. Johnson, 57, of Poughkeepsie, was charged with second-degree burglary. He also was processed on an arrest warrant.

Saturday, Nov. 5

A caller reported an abandoned dog.

Sunday, Nov. 6

Following the report of a hit-and-run on Roundtree Court, Cheyenne N. McNeil, 23, of Beacon, was charged with driving while intoxicated, driving without a license and reckless driving.

A Wesley Avenue caller reported that someone was trying to gain access to her home.

Officers responded to two separate calls about fights on Main Street.

Cherokee S. Howell, 19, of Beacon, was processed on an arrest warrant.

Eric R. Jantz, 21, of Hudson, was processed on a bench warrant.

Tuesday, Nov. 8

A Main Street caller reported a robbery.

Wednesday, Nov. 9

An Eliza Street caller reported a stolen phone.

Thursday, Nov. 10

Officers responded to a call about an unconscious person.

After officers responded to a call about a suspicious car on Washington Avenue, Steven M. Pagano Jr., 42, of Poughkeepsie, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Officers responded to a call for an unattended death.

Monday, Nov. 14

Corey A. Jones, 53, of Beacon, was processed on a bench warrant.

A Barret Place caller reported ongoing harassment from an unknown individual.

A Victor Road caller reported that a person known to her was sending her harassing messages. The suspect was advised.

Wednesday, Nov. 16

A Tompkins Terrace caller reported a dispute with a neighbor. Both parties were advised.

Officers responded to Main Street after a call for a larceny.

An Ackerman Street caller reported an attempted larceny.

Thursday, Nov. 17

After a call to North Avenue, Marc Dejean, 40, of Harriman, was charged with burglary and petit larceny.

Officers responded to a call for an unattended death.

Sunday, Nov. 20

A Main Street caller reported someone harassing her at her place of business.

Monday, Nov. 21

After officers responded to a call on Liberty St., Christopher R. Carrol, 37, of Beacon, was charged with having a dog running at large.

An Alice Street caller reported a larceny from his residence. Officers determined it was a civil matter.

Tuesday, Nov. 22

A Main Street caller reported an intoxicated female causing a disturbance at her place of business.

Friday, Nov. 25

Shanice M. Sgorbissa, 29, of Newburgh, was processed on a bench warrant.

Saturday, Nov. 26

Hudson Avenue callers reported an unknown male knocking on their doors requesting assistance.

Tuesday, Nov. 29

A Lincoln Avenue resident reported that a person alleging to be from the electric company had called and scammed money from him.

A Cliff Street caller reported damage to her car after a hit-and-run.

After officers responded to a call on Fishkill Avenue, Emmanuel Ramos, 33, of Beacon, was charged with petit larceny.