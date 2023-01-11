John Levine (1963-2023)

John Francis Levine passed away suddenly on January 10, 2023, at his home in Cold Spring. He was 59.

Born on June 29, 1963, in Cold Spring, to the late John and Catherine Keays Levine, John was a member of the Haldane High School class of 1981 and attended Dutchess Community College.

John was a Graphic Designer for Maryknoll, in Ossining, for nearly twenty years. Prior to joining Maryknoll, he was a graphic artist for Barnum Communications, Inc., in New York City, where he worked with his sister, Lori. He was also self-employed as a graphic designer.

In addition to his professional career, John had a fervent passion for music, particularly rock and roll, and especially The Beatles. He was a self-taught drummer and guitarist and attended well over one hundred concerts in his lifetime, including U2, Jethro Tull, Pink Floyd, David Bowie, and countless others. He shared this passion with his mother, with whom he attended many rock concerts, along with his sister, Patti.

In addition to his love of playing and listening to nearly all genres of music, John was a technological guru. Having been fascinated with taking things apart and putting them back together since the age of three, John had extensive knowledge of computers and electronics. He was also skilled in carpentry, design, and construction. John knew how things worked.

John was a life-long learner, sparked by curiosity. He lived with his sister, Pam, and her husband, Tim, for several years prior to his recent move back to Cold Spring. During his time with them, John enjoyed many engaging conversations and debates, having met his intellectual match in his brother-in-law.

A die-hard New York Giants fan, John watched games with his parents every Sunday during the football season, and even traveled to Tampa, FL for Super Bowl XXV in 1991, where the Giants defeated the Buffalo Bills, with his dad and his sister, Patti.

Known for his quick wit, dry and sarcastic sense of humor, and relentless command of and reverence for the English language (including a myriad of four-letter words), John will continue to be loved by all those who were fortunate enough to be touched by his genuine character.

John is survived by his sisters, Pamela Faulds, and her husband, Tim, of Fishkill; Lori Moss, and her husband, Hugh, of Cold Spring, and Patricia Mansperger, of Beacon. He is also survived by four nephews, three nieces, one great-nephew, and one great niece, and his aunt, Carole Rapalje, of Scituate, MA, formerly of Beacon, and her family.

He was predeceased by his father, John R. Levine, on May 11, 2020, his mother, Catherine Keays Levine, on June 18, 2020, and his best friend, Donald Lusk, on August 13, 2010.

A visitation for John and his parents will be held on Saturday January 21, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Clinton Funeral Home, 21 Parrott St, in Cold Spring, NY. Burial will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Cold Spring Cemetery. Donations in John’s memory may be made to World Kitchen at wck.org.