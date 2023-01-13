Around Town (Photos)

ELKS DONATION — The Beacon Elks Lodge made a donation to the food pantry at the Castle Point veterans’ medical center over the holidays using a national “gratitude” grant. From left are Rick Lloyd, Jason Trent, Denny Black, Atilano Rivera, Carl Oken of the Elks; Jim Moen of the food pantry; Vincent Sheeley of the Elks; and John Call of the food pantry. (Photo by Kathleen Plumer)

DANCE PERFORMANCE — Students from the Ballet Arts Studio in Beacon performed at the Veterans Memorial Building on Dec. 18 before a packed house. Spectators donated canned foods that were delivered to the food pantry at Castle Point by veterans from American Legion Post 203, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 666 and Marine Corps League Detachment 861. (Photo provided)