Beacon Arson Suspect Appears in Court

Property owner had filed eviction papers

Brian P. Atkinson, the Beacon man arrested on Jan. 3 and accused of starting a fire that destroyed a three-story house at 925 Wolcott Ave., appeared in Beacon City Court on Thursday (Jan. 12). His case was adjourned until Feb. 23.

Atkinson, a former tenant in the building, had been due in court on Jan. 3 for eviction proceedings filed by the owner of the house. Authorities said that, after starting the fire that morning, he walked to the Police Department and turned himself in.

He is charged with one count of third-degree arson, two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment and two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, all felonies. He is being held at the Dutchess County Jail in Poughkeepsie.