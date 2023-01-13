Dutchess Veterans Office Moves

New location in Pleasant Valley

The Dutchess County Division of Veterans Services has moved from Poughkeepsie to a location in Pleasant Valley that includes offices for Mental Health America Dutchess, the Hudson Valley Veterans Alliance and the Veterans Sportsman Alliance.

The agency provides veterans with assistance in filing claims and making referrals for state and federal benefits, as well as help with discharge papers and medal replacement.

The new office is located at 1335 Route 44; the phone number remains 845-486-2060. See dutchessny.gov/veterans.