Highlands residents among graduates

The Cornell Cooperative Extension has announced the members of its 2022 graduating class of Master Gardeners.

The 29 graduates in Putnam County included Kate O’Keefe Cotter, Cynthia Crossen, Amy Leonardi, Erin McNally, Jacqueline Merrill, Lena Milcarek and Pete Salmansohn of Philipstown; and Helaine Balsam, Diana Romero and Mathew Weigman of Putnam Valley.

In Dutchess County, the 19 graduates included Mary Sokolowski of Beacon.