Local group launches new program

I Am Beacon, a nonprofit community organization, has launched a membership program.

The group was founded in 2011 and its initiatives include a youth art program, podcast, back-to-school block party, scholarships and mental-health awareness campaign.

Memberships are $45 annually and include benefits such as discounts on events and merchandise, including 5 percent savings at Key Food on Thursdays. See iambeacon.org.