Putnam Deputies Kill Suspect

Man had repeatedly stabbed woman

Putnam County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man in Southeast on Tuesday (Jan. 10) while he stabbed a woman.

The attack occurred after the Kent Police Department responded to a report of domestic violence and apparent abduction at an address on Amawalk Road in Kent. Sheriff’s deputies located the suspect’s vehicle in Southeast and observed him stabbing the woman, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Two deputies fired, and the suspect, Christopher T. Torres, 34, of Carmel, was killed. The woman was transported to Westchester Medical Center in critical condition. [On Jan. 16, state police identified the officers as Senior Investigator Randel Hill and Deputy Shane Haley.]

“I am grateful for the quick and decisive actions of our personnel, which saved the victim’s life,” Sheriff Kevin McConville said in a statement. He has asked the state police to lead the investigation. The state attorney general is also investigating.