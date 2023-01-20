Beacon Man Accused of Dealing Crack

Arrested by Dutchess task force

A Beacon man arrested last month on charges of dealing crack cocaine is scheduled to return to City Court on Wednesday (Jan. 25).

Members of the Dutchess County Drug Task Force detained Raequan Keemer, 27, on charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, with intent to sell, a felony.

The county officers said that, as part of an ongoing investigation into drug sales in Beacon, they executed a search warrant on South Chestnut Street on Dec. 16 and seized crack cocaine and U.S. currency. Keemer pleaded not guilty and was released pending the January court date.