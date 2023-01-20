The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

KIDS & FAMILY

WED 25

Arctic Animal Homes

GARRISON

3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Children ages 4 to 11 are invited to learn about animals that live in extremely cold environments. Registration required.

THURS 26

Kindergarten Orientation

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane Elementary

15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254

haldaneschool.org

Parents of children who will turn 5 by Dec. 1 can learn about the school and registration process.

SAT 28

Read, Walk & Create

COLD SPRING

Noon. Little Stony Point

3011 Route 9D | butterfieldlibrary.org

Butterfield librarians will lead a walk to find natural items to make crafts and then enjoy a book. Suitable for ages 5 to 10. Registration required.

SAT 28

Film Fest Kick-Off Party

BEACON

1 – 3 p.m. Dia:Beacon

3 Beekman St.

foundationforbeaconschools.org

The Foundation for Beacon Schools will screen films submitted for the 2022 student film festival and discuss what’s coming in 2023.

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 21

Community Power Info Session

1 p.m. Via Zoom

tinyurl.com/CCAinfoJan21

Cold Spring, Nelsonville and Philipstown are exploring whether to rejoin a Community Choice Aggregation program with Hudson Valley Community Power to collectively purchase electricity from renewable sources.

WED 25

Tshewang Wangchuk

GARRISON

1 p.m. Via Zoom

garrisoninstitute.org

As part of the Garrison Institute’s Pathways to Planetary Health series, the director of the Bhutan Foundation will discuss the core of “gross national happiness” as a social initiative and the creation of a sustainable economy. Register online.





THURS 26

Public Health and Radioactive Wastewater

4 p.m. Via Zoom

bit.ly/3k9qYIh

A panel of experts including Dr. Helen Caldicott, co-founder of Physicians for Social Responsibility, Eric Epstein from Three Mile Island Alert, and Diane Turco, director of Cape Downwinders, will discuss the potential impacts of a proposal to release radioactive wastewater from the Indian Point nuclear energy plant into the Hudson River. Hosted by United for Clean Energy, Grassroots Environmental Education, Hudson River Sloop Clearwater and others. Register online.

THURS 26

A Fight to Rule Indigenous Land

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Via Zoom

putnamhistorymuseum.org

In this presentation hosted by the Putnam History Museum, Heather Bruegl, a historian and citizen of the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin, will share her research on the experiences of Indigenous people during the 18th-century conflict between France and Great Britain for control. Cost: $10 (members free)



COMMUNITY

SAT 21

Vision Board Workshop

GARRISON

1 – 4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Think about your future and what you want to manifest, then create a personal visual map of goals and dreams. Registration required.

THURS 26

Adult Craft: Beaded Mittens

BEACON

6 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Bring a pair of mittens and all the supplies needed to make them unique and sparkly will be provided. Registration required.

SAT 28

Winter Birding in the Lower Hudson

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Anne Swaim, the director of Saw Mill River Audubon, will share what birds to look for in the winter, their habits and sounds, and changes that will come as spring approaches.

MUSIC

SAT 21

Barbacoa Trio

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar

173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com

Chris Davison (bass), Colin Hare (keyboards) and Pat Finnegan (drums) will perform jazz, funk, Latin and hip-hop music.

SAT 21

Eugene Tyler Band

BEACON

8 p.m. Dogwood

47 E. Main St. | dogwoodbeacon.com

SAT 21

Max Creek

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The band, with five decades of songwriting and recording experience, will play everything from rock to calypso. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

MON 23

Jeff Davis

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

quinnsinbeacon.com

The drummer and his ensemble, which includes Kirk Knuffke (cornet), Jonathan Goldberger (guitar) and Drew Gress (bass), will play as part of Quinn’s weekly jazz session.

FRI 27

Open Mic

BEACON

7 – 10 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Jay Strauss and Christopher Tirone take over the monthly series of music, spoken word and poetry from Thom Joyce, who retired after hosting for 25 years. The doors open at 6:15 p.m. for sign-up and a lottery will be held at 6:45 p.m. for spots.

SAT 28

American Influences

WEST POINT

2 p.m. Eisenhower Hall Theatre

655 Pitcher Road | 845-938-4159

ikehall.com

This West Point Band concert will include works by composers who influenced, defined and interpreted the nation through song. Free





SAT 28

Gratefully Yours

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Grateful Dead tribute band will take dream-set lists from the audience. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SUN 29

Zhu Wang

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org

The pianist, appearing as part of the Howland Chamber Music Circle series, will perform works by Bach, Beethoven, Marc-André Hamelin, Chou Wen Chung and Brahms. Cost: $35 ($10 students ages 25 and younger)





STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 21

Met HD: The Hours

POUGHKEEPSIE

1 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

Renée Fleming, Kelli O’Hara and Joyce DiDonato will perform in this world premiere of Kevin Puts’ The Hours, an adaptation of the novel by Michael Cunningham. Cost: $29 ($22 ages 12 and younger; $27 members)

SAT 21

The Artichoke

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | artichokeshow.com

Anoush Froundjian, Kate Tellers, David Gaines, Andrew McGill, Carly Ciarrocchi and Kevin Allison will be the featured storytellers in this monthly series. Cost: $20

SUN 22

Sally Mayes

GARRISON

7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

The Tony-nominated actor and singer will perform a cabaret show. Cost: $25 ($20 seniors, students)

VISUAL ARTS

SAT 28

Member Show

GARRISON

5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

Works by artist members will be on view in this 59th annual exhibit. Through Feb. 12.

CIVIC

MON 23

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

MON 23

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org

WED 25

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov