The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
KIDS & FAMILY
WED 25
Arctic Animal Homes
GARRISON
3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Children ages 4 to 11 are invited to learn about animals that live in extremely cold environments. Registration required.
THURS 26
Kindergarten Orientation
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane Elementary
15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254
haldaneschool.org
Parents of children who will turn 5 by Dec. 1 can learn about the school and registration process.
SAT 28
Read, Walk & Create
COLD SPRING
Noon. Little Stony Point
3011 Route 9D | butterfieldlibrary.org
Butterfield librarians will lead a walk to find natural items to make crafts and then enjoy a book. Suitable for ages 5 to 10. Registration required.
SAT 28
Film Fest Kick-Off Party
BEACON
1 – 3 p.m. Dia:Beacon
3 Beekman St.
foundationforbeaconschools.org
The Foundation for Beacon Schools will screen films submitted for the 2022 student film festival and discuss what’s coming in 2023.
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 21
Community Power Info Session
1 p.m. Via Zoom
tinyurl.com/CCAinfoJan21
Cold Spring, Nelsonville and Philipstown are exploring whether to rejoin a Community Choice Aggregation program with Hudson Valley Community Power to collectively purchase electricity from renewable sources.
WED 25
Tshewang Wangchuk
GARRISON
1 p.m. Via Zoom
garrisoninstitute.org
As part of the Garrison Institute’s Pathways to Planetary Health series, the director of the Bhutan Foundation will discuss the core of “gross national happiness” as a social initiative and the creation of a sustainable economy. Register online.
THURS 26
Public Health and Radioactive Wastewater
4 p.m. Via Zoom
bit.ly/3k9qYIh
A panel of experts including Dr. Helen Caldicott, co-founder of Physicians for Social Responsibility, Eric Epstein from Three Mile Island Alert, and Diane Turco, director of Cape Downwinders, will discuss the potential impacts of a proposal to release radioactive wastewater from the Indian Point nuclear energy plant into the Hudson River. Hosted by United for Clean Energy, Grassroots Environmental Education, Hudson River Sloop Clearwater and others. Register online.
THURS 26
A Fight to Rule Indigenous Land
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Via Zoom
putnamhistorymuseum.org
In this presentation hosted by the Putnam History Museum, Heather Bruegl, a historian and citizen of the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin, will share her research on the experiences of Indigenous people during the 18th-century conflict between France and Great Britain for control. Cost: $10 (members free)
COMMUNITY
SAT 21
Vision Board Workshop
GARRISON
1 – 4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Think about your future and what you want to manifest, then create a personal visual map of goals and dreams. Registration required.
THURS 26
Adult Craft: Beaded Mittens
BEACON
6 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Bring a pair of mittens and all the supplies needed to make them unique and sparkly will be provided. Registration required.
SAT 28
Winter Birding in the Lower Hudson
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Anne Swaim, the director of Saw Mill River Audubon, will share what birds to look for in the winter, their habits and sounds, and changes that will come as spring approaches.
MUSIC
SAT 21
Barbacoa Trio
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar
173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com
Chris Davison (bass), Colin Hare (keyboards) and Pat Finnegan (drums) will perform jazz, funk, Latin and hip-hop music.
SAT 21
Eugene Tyler Band
BEACON
8 p.m. Dogwood
47 E. Main St. | dogwoodbeacon.com
SAT 21
Max Creek
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The band, with five decades of songwriting and recording experience, will play everything from rock to calypso. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
MON 23
Jeff Davis
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
quinnsinbeacon.com
The drummer and his ensemble, which includes Kirk Knuffke (cornet), Jonathan Goldberger (guitar) and Drew Gress (bass), will play as part of Quinn’s weekly jazz session.
FRI 27
Open Mic
BEACON
7 – 10 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Jay Strauss and Christopher Tirone take over the monthly series of music, spoken word and poetry from Thom Joyce, who retired after hosting for 25 years. The doors open at 6:15 p.m. for sign-up and a lottery will be held at 6:45 p.m. for spots.
SAT 28
American Influences
WEST POINT
2 p.m. Eisenhower Hall Theatre
655 Pitcher Road | 845-938-4159
ikehall.com
This West Point Band concert will include works by composers who influenced, defined and interpreted the nation through song. Free
SAT 28
Gratefully Yours
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Grateful Dead tribute band will take dream-set lists from the audience. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SUN 29
Zhu Wang
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org
The pianist, appearing as part of the Howland Chamber Music Circle series, will perform works by Bach, Beethoven, Marc-André Hamelin, Chou Wen Chung and Brahms. Cost: $35 ($10 students ages 25 and younger)
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 21
Met HD: The Hours
POUGHKEEPSIE
1 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
Renée Fleming, Kelli O’Hara and Joyce DiDonato will perform in this world premiere of Kevin Puts’ The Hours, an adaptation of the novel by Michael Cunningham. Cost: $29 ($22 ages 12 and younger; $27 members)
SAT 21
The Artichoke
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | artichokeshow.com
Anoush Froundjian, Kate Tellers, David Gaines, Andrew McGill, Carly Ciarrocchi and Kevin Allison will be the featured storytellers in this monthly series. Cost: $20
SUN 22
Sally Mayes
GARRISON
7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
The Tony-nominated actor and singer will perform a cabaret show. Cost: $25 ($20 seniors, students)
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 28
Member Show
GARRISON
5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
Works by artist members will be on view in this 59th annual exhibit. Through Feb. 12.
CIVIC
MON 23
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
MON 23
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org
WED 25
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov