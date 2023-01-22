Kerry Meehan (1935-2023)

Kerry P. Meehan, 87, a longtime resident of Garrison, died Jan. 3.

He was born in Chelsea, New York on July 6, 1935, the son of Patrick and Lillian Meehan.

Following his graduation from Haldane High School in 1953, Kerry served in the U.S. Navy from 1954 to 1958. In 1963, he earned a bachelor’s degree in electronic technology from the New York Institute of Technology. He completed further studies in industrial management at Union College. He was employed by IBM for 38 years and also served on the Philipstown Planning Board for 15 years.

Along with his wife of 62 years, the former Sylvia Gray, he is survived by his daughter, Vanessa, and son Kerry Hamilton, both of Garrison, and granddaughter, Siena Meehan, of New York City. He is also survived by a sister, Sharon Nevins, of Beacon.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring. Memorial donations may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children (shrinerschildrens.org) or a charity of choice.