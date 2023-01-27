Cold Spring Prepares for Parking Change

Residential permits, meters will be implemented this year

The Village of Cold Spring is poised in the spring or early summer to implement its long-awaited parking plan, which will include residential parking permits, along with metered parking on Main Street on weekends and holidays.

At a board workshop on Jan. 18, Mayor Kathleen Foley said the village is also working with state legislators to get approval to expand residential permits beyond the 11 streets east of the Metro-North tracks.

Down the road, the village will inquire about adding metered parking on Main Street east of the traffic light — a state road which would require a special permit — and lower Main Street.

Irene Pieza, who lives on Paulding Avenue, noted that she won’t benefit from the residential plan and that, even now, when events are held at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, parking is “pushed up” onto her street. She also raised concern over people who “store” their cars on side streets, sometimes for weeks or months.

Trustee Eliza Starbuck encouraged Pieza to submit photos to the village when she sees an uptick in parking in her neighborhood. “It’s not complaining, we need that data; it’s really helpful,” Starbuck said.

Stone Street resident Patti Damato questioned the value of promoting mass transit as a means of getting to Cold Spring, commenting that the Metro-North train platform is already often overcrowded with visitors. Many people arriving by car, she said, are from New Jersey and Connecticut, which offer no public transit to the village. The proposed Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail connecting Cold Spring and Beacon will only increase traffic, she said.

Barbara Taggart, who lives on West Belvedere Street, said on busy weekends both sides of the street are filled with parked cars and she doubted larger emergency vehicles would be able to get through.

Kathy Gardiner, a Fair Street resident, expressed what she called a “suite of concerns” over the plans for Fair Street.

“It’s one of the only streets, in addition to Main and Route 9D, where you can have two-way traffic” allowing vehicles to get in and out of the village, she said. She also said the number of hikers going to the trails makes the street dangerous and that adding Saturday parking “will make it even worse for residents.”

Foley said additional policing during the peak tourism season will be considered in the 2023-24 budget.

The introduction of metered parking, primarily on Main Street, will increase revenue substantially, the board predicted. It also proposes making Fair Street one way on weekends, with metered parking on Saturdays; the tradition of free Sunday parking for churchgoers will continue. Improved enforcement, a proposed village tax on overnight accommodations such as short-term rentals, and an increase in docking fees could also expand revenues.

“This is a major change and it’s going to be uncomfortable for a lot of people,” Starbuck said. “It will take a lot of patience, and feedback is always welcome.”

Foley added: “We will make changes as we need to and will be very transparent about it. It’s going to take some experimentation and flexibility.”

Fjord Trail

Foley urged village residents to attend a Fjord Trail open house at the Cold Spring firehouse at 6 p.m. on Thursday (Feb. 2). The session will deal with the HHFT Parking and Shuttle Study and how it relates to the village, including topics such as vehicle and pedestrian congestion, restroom facilities, trash management, parking and a proposed shuttle.

The mayor expressed concern over a recent change in lead agency for the State Environmental Quality Review of Phase 1 construction of the trail, the Breakneck Connector, which she said was modified “late in the game” on Dec. 22. Foley said that was the first time the village had received “proper notification” that lead agency status had shifted from the Town of Fishkill to the New York state parks department.

“I’m hoping we’ll see greater transparency, greater clarity about the village and public engagement with the Fjord Trail and state parks,” she said, adding there is a need for better understanding of the distinction in roles and accountability for HHFT, a nonprofit organization, and New York state parks, in the planning and construction of the trail.

A number of Fjord Trail documents are available on the village website at coldspringny.gov, including information on a proposed bridge which will connect Little Stony Point to the trail.

In other business …