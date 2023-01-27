Former Newburgh Man Convicted of Seditious Conspiracy

Federal jury finds him guilty in 2021 attack on Capitol

Roberto Minuta, the former owner of a Newburgh tattoo parlor, was among four members of the Oath Keepers convicted on Monday (Jan. 23) of seditious conspiracy in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Minuta, who lives in Prosper, Texas, formerly owned the Casa Di Dolore on Broadway in Newburgh. He was convicted along with two men from Florida and one from Arizona. The jury deliberated for 12 hours over three days.

A sentencing date has not been set. The judge freed the men to home detention.

Minuta was arrested in Newburgh on March 8, 2021. An FBI agent testified that Minuta, then 37, was at the Capitol “equipped with military-style attire and gear,” including ballistic goggles, a radio earpiece and radio, hard-knuckle tactical gloves, bear spray and apparel emblazoned with a crest related to the Oath Keepers militia. He “aggressively berated and taunted” police officers before entering the building, the agent said. Minuta was among the men who provided security on Jan. 6 for Roger Stone, an adviser to then-President Donald Trump.

Minuta was charged with 17 other members of the Oath Keepers; their trials were separated due to the number of defendants. He was indicted on five counts: seditious conspiracy; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction of an official proceeding; conspiracy to prevent an officer from discharging any duties; and tampering with documents or proceedings.

He was convicted on the three conspiracy charges and obstructing an official proceeding but acquitted on the tampering charge.

Among the other nine men from the area arrested following the attack, two from Mahopac and one from Carmel pleaded guilty in 2022 to entering the Capitol. Here is the status of the other prosecutions:

Edward “Jake” Lang, Newburgh

Arrested Jan. 16, 2021; remains incarcerated

The FBI said Lang, 26, can be seen in the crowd wearing a green-and-black gas mask and striking officers’ shields with a bat. At a hearing in December 2021, a prosecutor said Lang had turned down a plea deal with a sentence of up to about 6½ years. In the most recent ruling in his case, on Monday (Jan. 23), a judge denied Lang’s motion to have the charges dismissed.

William Pepe, Beacon

Arrested Jan. 12, 2021; released on personal recognizance

Prosecutors allege Pepe, Dominic Pezzola of Rochester and Matthew Greene of Syracuse acted together as members of the far-right Proud Boys by coordinating travel and lodging, using earpieces and radios to communicate, dismantling barriers and breaking windows. Following his arrest, Pepe was fired from his job at Metro-North in Brewster. He was indicted on four counts, including conspiracy; assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers; and aiding and abetting. His next court date is Feb. 3.

Gregory Purdy Jr., Kent

Arrested Nov. 10, 2021; released on personal recognizance

A 2016 Carmel High School graduate, the 24-year-old was one of six candidates in May 2020 for two seats on the Carmel school board (he finished fifth) and in 2016 managed a campaign by his father, Gregory Purdy-Schwartz, a Republican who hoped to unseat longtime state Assembly Member Sandy Galef, a Democrat whose district included Philipstown and Kent. Purdy Jr. was indicted on nine charges that included assaulting, resisting or impeding police officers and illegal entry. His uncle, Robert Turner, 39, of Poughkeepsie, who traveled with him and faces the same charges, was arrested Nov. 22. Both pleaded not guilty. Purdy’s next court date is Feb. 7.

Matthew Purdy, Kent

Arrested Nov. 10, 2021; released on personal recognizance

Gregory Purdy’s younger brother, 22 and also a Carmel High School grad, was indicted on four counts, including disorderly conduct and illegal entry. He pleaded not guilty. His next court date is Feb. 7.

William Vogel, Pawling

Arrested Jan. 26, 2021; released on personal recognizance

The FBI says Vogel, then 27, recorded himself inside the Capitol and posted the video to Snapchat. He pleaded not guilty to unlawful entry, disorderly conduct and violent entry. On Jan. 16, his public defender informed a judge that his client planned to mount a “public authority” defense (i.e., Trump gave the orders), but a plea hearing is now scheduled for Wednesday (Feb. 1).